Panthers insider touts dark horse first-round contender (but there's a catch)

Dan Morgan is leaving all options open heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers have needs to fill, but the general manager wasn't going to box himself in. And it's no secret that he is all ears regarding a potential trade-down from No. 8 overall.

It's one of the more unpredictable drafts in recent memory. There aren't many blue-chip elite prospects, especially at the quarterback position. However, it's a deep group where starters could be found across the board with the right picks.

Morgan has nine selections right now. He'd like to get that number up, but it's not a bad foundation from which to build a successful draft. Hitting on the team's first-round pick is desirable. After that, it's about unearthing those further down the pecking order who could play valuable roles.

Some names have been constantly linked to the Panthers throughout their comprehensive assessments. Jalon Walker is one. Mason Graham remains the dream pick for many fans if he makes it to Carolina. Mykel Williams is another player being strongly considered, according to reports. One couldn't dismiss the possibility of someone like Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, either.

Carson Schwesinger could enter Carolina Panthers' consideration with first-round trade

Joe Person from The Athletic threw a dark-horse contender into the mix. The Panthers insider suggested UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger could enter the first-round equation, but only if Carolina gets an acceptable offer to move back.

"There’s a lot to like about UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, whose instincts and sideline-to-sideline pursuit abilities are not unlike those of a couple of former Panthers linebackers — Luke Kuechly and the current GM. Schwesinger only started one year for the Bruins, but it was a big one: A Big Ten-leading 136 tackles and a first-team All-American selection. It wouldn’t be at No. 8, but maybe Schwesinger is in the mix if the Panthers move back." Joe Person

The late buzz around Schwesinger is significant. Person isn't alone in thinking the second-level presence will end up being a first-round selection. Looking at the credentials he brings to the table, it would be surprising if Morgan, an accomplished former linebacker before moving into the front office, wasn't enamored in some capacity.

Carolina's linebacking corps needs more. Shaq Thompson wasn't brought back in free agency. Christian Rozeboom came on board alongside Trevin Wallace and Josey Jewell, but this is a far cry from the dominant units that propelled the Panthers into contention previously.

Morgan knows what a good linebacker looks like. If there's belief in Schwesinger's capabilities and the Panthers get a decent return from their hypothetical trade down, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.

The Panthers arguably have more pressing needs. Finding an explosive edge rusher, cornerback, or wide receiver might be more important. But that won't stop Morgan from taking Schwesinger if there are enough spare picks to rectify other issues later in the process.

Person is more tapped into the Panthers than most. Walker seems like the most realistic choice, but there's also a chance he could be gone by the time Carolina goes on the clock.

In this scenario, trading back and drafting Schwesinger wouldn't be a bad consolation prize.

