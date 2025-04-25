Panthers left with embarrassment of riches on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

Dan Morgan was eager to find a trade-down partner at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Calls were made and negotiations were frantic, but the Carolina Panthers opted to stand pat and make Bryce Young's dreams come true.

Most thought the Panthers would take Jalon Walker or Mason Graham if the latter somehow fell into their lap. That didn't happen once the Cleveland Browns took the Michigan defensive lineman at No. 5, but those in power bypassed the Georgia standout to select wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan instead.

This was a shocker in no uncertain terms. The benefits for Young could be substantial. And for head coach Dave Canales, it gives him a pass-catcher with similar traits to Mike Evans.

Morgan believes he can solve other glaring needs further down the draft. The Panthers have two selections on Day 2 — one on the second and another in the third round — to rectify any remaining issues.

And here are just some of the plentiful options that could be available.

Day 2 NFL Draft prospects the Carolina Panthers could target

Nic Scourton

Edge Rusher | Texas A&M Aggies

The Panthers need another explosive edge rusher with starting promise. This is arguably their biggest remaining need, one that Morgan thinks he can rectify from a deep draft class at some stage.

The sooner he gets one, the better. Nic Scourton was projected by many to be a first-round pick but fell through the cracks. He's got the size, length, and dynamism to make an immediate impact with a smooth transition. Whether he'll be around at No. 57 overall is another matter.

Carson Schwesinger

Linebacker | UCLA Bruins

Morgan knows what a good linebacker looks like, he was one himself. The Panthers are also light in this area with just Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, and free-agent signing Christian Rozeboom capable of logging reps on the defensive rotation effectively.

Carson Schwesinger was touted by some as a possible first-round pick. That didn't materialize, but it might not be much longer before the ascending second-level presence hears his name called.

Trey Amos

Cornerback | Ole Miss Rebels

The Panthers need another cornerback. And they need it urgently after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Emeka Egbuka to go alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Trey Amos has the size and length that should fit into Ejiro Evero's scheme effectively. He's a fluid mover who tracks the football extremely well downfield. The Ole Miss prospect isn't the quickest, but running 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash isn't exactly a snail's pace either.

Elijah Arroyo

Tight End | Miami Hurricanes

If the Panthers continue to bolster the weapons around Young on Day 2, Morgan should examine the tight end options who could be available. Only Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders are realistic roster options right now. They could be a productive tandem, but more is needed.

Elijah Arroyo is a decent pass-catcher with assured hands. His route running is coming along nicely, as is the Miami prospect's ability to conjure yards after the catch.

Andrew Mukuba

Safety | Texas Longhorns

The Panthers need more at the safety position. Tre'von Moehrig will set the tone against the run, but someone who excels in coverage should be among Morgan's biggest remaining draft priorities.

Andrew Mukuba ticks those boxes and more. He thrives in coverage support or when tasked with man responsibilities. The Texas prospect is a little undersized, but his high energy and relentless aggression make him an enticing option at some stage on Day 2.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis