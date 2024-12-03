Carolina Panthers linked with dream Shaq Thompson replacement in 2025
By Dean Jones
As the Carolina Panthers continue to make encouraging strides in their on-field performances this season, general manager Dan Morgan will be making plans to fortify his roster during the 2025 offseason.
The general manager is well-positioned to reinforce problem position groups. Morgan navigated some tricky waters during his first recruitment period at the helm. The new front-office leader steadied the ship, made some short-term sacrifices for long-term financial gain, and adopted a more professional approach to his decision-making process.
There is a lot of hard work ahead. This was just the first step in Morgan's grand plans to get the Panthers back into contention. The moves made in his second offseason will either set Carolina back or propel them forward.
Carolina Panthers linked with Zack Baun in 2025 free agency
Alex Ballentine from The Bleacher Report linked the Pantheers with a primary difference-maker in free agency. The analyst believes Carolina should go after Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun if he's allowed to test the free-agent market. This would be at the expense of Shaq Thompson, who suffered a torn Achilles earlier this season and is out of contract next spring.
"Shaq Thompson is an impending free agent and turns 31 in the offseason. He'll also be coming off a torn Achilles, meaning his days in Carolina might be numbered and the defense will need some help at linebacker. Meanwhile, [Zack] Baun is having a career year in Philadelphia with a personal-best 105 total tackles through 11 games, 75 more than he's even had. Also, the 27-year-old who turns 28 next month has surrendered a 79.8 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus, and will likely be one of the top backers on the open market."- Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report
Baun is an outstanding second-level presence. He's taken his game to new heights this season to help the Eagles cement their claims as a genuine Super Bowl challenger. However, it would be surprising to see Morgan make him a high-priority target.
The Panthers aren't blessed with lavish financial sums right now. Morgan and Brandt Tilis can free up more through restructures, extensions, and releases, but someone with Baun's credentials might be more than they can afford. Especially considering they have other more pressing needs to address.
Carolina has Josey Jewell, who's performed extremely well in recent weeks. Rookie third-rounder Trevin Wallace has flashed enough to suggest he could become a long-term starter. They might not be done with Thompson either considering his influence and loyalty to the organization.
Much will depend on Thompson's recovery. Achilles complications are notoriously difficult to overcome. The former Washington standout isn't getting any younger. If there's any semblance of doubt, Morgan won't hesitate to go in a different direction.
That will probably be with a cheaper option in free agency or via one of Carolina's draft selections when push comes to shove. Prolific performers like Baun don't come cheap. The Panthers don't have the necessary need at linebacker to justify splashing the cash.
Morgan will have a plan in place. Executing it effectively and continuing his methodical, composed approach is crucial.
If the Panthers keep improving and Bryce Young proves his worth as a franchise-caliber presence under center, the easier Morgan's job will be.