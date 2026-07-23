Panthers must have familiar face on speed dial after Nic Scourton scare

Nic Scourton getting carted off the field on the first day of training camp was the last thing that the Carolina Panthers needed. The edge rusher was expected to play an integral role this season, and even though head coach Dave Canales didn't have much information before further testing, the mood around the building wasn't exactly great.

General manager Dan Morgan will have Scourton in his thoughts. He must also think about his feet, including contingency plans for the worst-case scenario.

And those options must also involve keeping a familiar face at the forefront if another capable body is needed.

Yetur Gross-Matos could enhance Carolina Panthers' depth after Nic Scourton scare

Yetur Gross-Matos is still sitting on the market, which is somewhat surprising. He is no stranger to the Panthers, who drafted him as a second-round pick in 2020. After two injury-hit years with the San Francisco 49ers, he's waiting for another opportunity. And this could solve a depth problem for Morgan if Scourton is set for a considerable spell on the sidelines.

Gross-Matos has experience in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system. While he doesn't offer all that much from a pass-rushing standpoint, he sets a clean edge against the run. Providing everything checks out medically, there are far worse avenues the Panthers could go down.

The Panthers didn't make much of an effort to keep the Penn State product around, but the Niners were a difficult proposition to turn down in any case. It didn't go according to plan, but a return to a stable environment with some players and coaches he already knows would also help smooth the transition.

Obviously, it would be nothing more than a rotational option. The Panthers still have big-money signing Jaelan Phillips, second-year pro Princely Umanmielen, and the returning Patrick Jones II to depend upon. That might not be enough without Scourton, so adding Gross-Matos into the mix for a second spell in Carolina seems feasible if the money works for all parties.

In an ideal world, Scourton will get a promising prognosis. But the anguish on his face after leaving the practice field spoke volumes.

And sometimes, players know.

Morgan revealed before camp that he wouldn't hesitate to make changes if it would benefit the team. Although this one would be forced, he cannot let emotions get in the way of smart decisions. After all, the Panthers are so close to competing.

He'll have a list of possible options if the worst news is confirmed with Scourton. Don't be surprised if Gross-Matos is near the top.