4 Panthers officially out of excuses after Dave Canales' bold leap of faith

General manager Dan Morgan put together another impressive offseason. He knew the Carolina Panthers were closer than ever after winning the NFC South and making the playoffs, but taking the next step into genuine Super Bowl contention is the most challenging of all.

Morgan made some big splashes in free agency. He found some real value throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. The Panthers also gave some underperforming players a surprising vote of confidence, and they must repay it sooner rather than later.

With this in mind, here are four players who no longer have any excuses after head coach Dave Canales' bold leap of faith this offseason.

Carolina Panthers players officially out of excuses after Dave Canales' bold leap of faith

Ja'Tavion Sanders - TE

Most experts and fans thought the Panthers would add to their tight end options this offseason. It's been a position devoid of legitimate production since team legend Greg Olsen left in 2020, which is unacceptable. But instead of refreshing the group, Morgan is giving them all another go-around.

It's a massive gamble. Ja'Tavion Sanders will be under more pressure than most, so he must stay healthy and become more consistent as a pass-catcher to stand any chance of cementing his status as the No. 1 option.

Tershawn Wharton - DL

The Panthers drafted nose tackle Lee Hunter in the second round, which looks like a ready-made replacement for A'Shawn Robinson. They did not make any enhancements to their 3-4 defensive end options, leaving Tershawn Wharton as the projected starter opposite Derrick Brown.

Wharton came to Carolina on decent money last season, but injuries dented his momentum. It didn't make much financial sense to cut him loose after just one campaign with the club, but that won't be the case this time next year if he doesn't deliver the goods.

Xavier Legette - WR

While Chris Brazzell II comes with significant intrigue as a third-round pick, the Panthers didn't do much else to strengthen their wide receiver room this offseason. There is confidence in the options available, and faith remains in Xavier Legette to finally put everything together.

Legette has become an easy target, as evidenced by his latest workout going viral on social media. The only way to turn the tide is by producing the goods when it counts, and the Panthers are clearly willing to give him one more shot.

Trevin Wallace - LB

The Panthers added Devin Lloyd in free agency, which was a major coup. Most fans were expecting another linebacker to arrive early in the draft, but Morgan waited until the seventh round to select Jackson Kuwatch. He's got promise. Even so, expecting him to log starting reps immediately is unrealistic.

This provides Trevin Wallace with an opportunity to establish himself alongside Lloyd, who has a prolific presence. The 2024 third-round pick hasn't been consistent enough despite his flashes. That has to change to firmly lock down his starting spot.