Carolina Panthers remaining 2024 regular-season games after the bye week
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is refreshed and ready to guide the Carolina Panthers through a successful end to the 2024 campaign. It's been a rollercoaster of epic proportions for the first-year head coach up to now. He's navigated things well enough and is starting to see the fruits of his labor in a competitive setting.
Going into the bye week on a two-game winning run was a confidence boost. The Panthers hadn't had much to cheer before then, so it'll be interesting to see if Canales can take this newfound positivity and provide further optimism to the fanbase before the 2024 campaign concludes.
The Panthers won't be making the playoffs. They probably won't attain a winning record for another year under David Tepper's ownership. Even so, the chance to win back respectability is there if Canales can galvanize his troops further down the stretch.
What comes after that is less clear.
Carolina has some young pieces to build around but several holes that must be addressed when the 2025 offseason arrives. General manager Dan Morgan will have a good indication of where this squad is and what more is needed to take that next step. There is also time for some to shift narratives in pursuit of altering perceptions.
Of course, there's the small matter of the quarterback situation. Bryce Young is getting his fourth-straight start this weekend. He's growing in confidence and earning the trust of his teammates. Canales is taking a more cautious approach, continuing his week-to-week outlook at football's most important position until further notice.
It'll be a fascinating few weeks before attention firmly turns to the recruitment period. Here's what the Panthers will be facing upon their return from the bye week:
Carolina Panthers regular-season games after the 2024 bye week
Carolina Panthers vs. Chiefs - Week 12
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: CBS
Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers - Week 13
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
Carolina Panthers at Eagles - Week 14
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV channel: FOX
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 15
- Date: Sunday, December 15
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
Carolina Panthers vs. Cardinals - Week 16
- Date: Sunday, December 22
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers - Week 17
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV channel: CBS
Carolina Panthers at Falcons - Week 18
- Date: To be determined (TBD)
- Time: TBD
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV channel: TBD
There are plenty of home games for the Panthers to potentially take advantage of. The competition is a lot tougher with many right in the playoff mix. That provides those in power with a sound measuring stick before drawing up their strategy in 2025.
It seems like there might be more losses than wins when one factors everything into the equation. At the same time, don't be surprised if this progressive squad - which is also getting healthy at long last - causes a few upsets along the way.