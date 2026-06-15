Panthers rookie is treating his unexpected chance like it already matters

The Carolina Panthers are on their pre-summer break. They will reconvene on July 22 for training camp, which starts earlier this year due to their participation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Dave Canales said this was a nervous time. The Panthers have to place faith in the players to remain committed and put in the work needed to hit the ground running when they get back together. Anything less, and those taking the easy approach will get found out quickly.

Fortunately, it doesn't seem like the Panthers will have much to worry about where second-round rookie Lee Hunter is concerned.

Hunter made an immediate impact. The Panthers took a big risk by trading up to select the nose tackle at No. 49 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, but his physical approach and relentless work ethic left a positive impression on his new teammates. He wants to make a difference, and he's already making the most of the best resource at his disposal.

Carolina Panthers rookie Lee Hunter is honing his skills with the best possible person

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

Hunter has been spending time working with Brown in Georgia. Practicing with your teammates is one thing. Getting the chance to work directly with and learn from someone boasting such glittering credentials is something else entirely.

No days off! Derrick Brown and Lee Hunter getting some work in down in Georgia.

🎥: mwhsports38/IG pic.twitter.com/MUP5XOec9O — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) June 13, 2026

This is invaluable to Hunter's early development. It also proves to the Panthers and their fans that the Texas Tech product is willing to go above and beyond to ensure he is fully prepared for the challenges ahead.

If the same trend continues, Hunter could get Week 1 involvement as a starter.

Carolina's defensive line dynamic changed when Tershawn Wharton's neck injury required surgery. He is expected back at some point during the 2026 campaign, but there's no telling when. The Panthers haven't done anything to fill the void, meaning the first-year pro could occupy the nose while Bobby Brown III moves to a 3-4 defensive end.

The scenario would represent a massive opportunity for Hunter, and he knows it.

Brown is among the best interior game-wreckers in the business. He's also accumulated enough experience to pass on to Hunter, who is obviously a willing learner. That won't guarantee success for the first-year hopeful, but it's not exactly going to hurt his cause by any stretch of the imagination.

Hunter is showing all the right signs, both on the field and off the field. Hopefully, this is just the start of what will become a profitable NFL career with the team that drafted him.