4 Panthers players already facing an uphill battle after 2026 minicamp

Head coach Dave Canales opted to make the Carolina Panthers' mandatory minicamp a two-day affair.

Whether it was the humidity, satisfaction with the work already achieved, or the earlier start to training camp before the Pro Football Hall of Fame game is anyone's guess. However, there didn't seem to be much of a fuss among the fan base about missing one scheduled session.

It's been a profitable period for the Panthers. They made more roster improvements during the offseason, and the squad is coming together nicely as they prepare for the new campaign. Pressure will build when training camp commences, but it seems as if some will be playing catch-up when that moment arrives.

With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who might be facing an uphill battle after minicamp.

Carolina Panthers players who are already facing an uphill battle after 2026 minicamp

John Metchie III - WR

There remains intrigue around wide receiver John Metchie III. The Panthers are counting on his prior connection with quarterback Bryce Young from their time together at Alabama to help them become something more in Carolina. While there is still time, it's clear he is pretty far down the pecking order right now.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are roster locks. Xavier Legette, veteran David Moore, and third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II have drawn plaudits. Brycen Tremayne and Jimmy Horn Jr. have also shone, so a massive effort is needed from Metchie to avoid getting left behind.

James Mitchell - TE

The tight end dynamic didn't get the attention fans were anticipating this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan seems comfortable enough with what he has, and with a clear run of luck on the injury front, improvements may arrive.

James Mitchell was always on the roster bubble. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, and Mitchell Evans are the top three options. However, the impact made by returning special-teams ace Feleipe Franks could be enough to push the second-year pro onto the practice squad.

LaBryan Ray - DL

Tershawn Wharton's neck injury all but assures LaBryan Ray's roster spot in 2026. The Panthers are light on dependable options in the defensive trenches, and he's proven to be a decent rotational piece throughout his time with the club.

This isn't set in stone. Ray still has to earn his place, and the surprising emergence of undrafted rookie Aaron Hall should be more than enough to keep urgency high.

Demani Richardson - S

The Panthers have options at the safety position. Tre'von Moehrig is the undisputed alpha, and the rest are getting a chance to flourish. Carolina is also experimenting with Chau Smith-Wade on the back end, which would improve coverage and add an extra wrinkle for Ejiro Evero to utilize.

None of this bodes particularly well for Demani Richardson. His projected breakout last season fell flat, and he was even released before coming back onto the practice squad. The Texas A&M product is getting another opportunity this time around, but it's clear he is right at the bottom of Carolina's pecking order.