Carolina Panthers secure red-zone menace for Bryce Young in 2025 NFL mock draft

Bryce Young will be the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback in 2025. There is no doubt about that after a remarkable resurgence over the second half of the recently concluded campaign when all hope seemed lost.

Getting him more weapons in the passing game is crucial this offseason. The Panthers need a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver — the type that teams game plan specifically for and can make plays no matter the coverage against him. This should help Young progress further when competitive action begins once again.

Fans are dreaming of a bold trade or signing someone like Tee Higgins in free agency. That's probably unlikely, although nothing can be completely dismissed if general manager Dan Morgan maximizes the resources at his disposal.

Going down the draft route seems more likely. The Panthers are blessed with nine selections after trading Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo before the deadline. There is a need to fortify Carolina's woeful defense, but adding another playmaker or two should be feasible.

That might be sooner than fans think if Daniel Jeremiah from NFL.com's first mock draft is any indication.

Carolina Panthers select WR Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 NFL mock draft

The respected analyst had the Panthers picking prolific pass-catcher Tetairoa McMillan. Jeremiah believes this will quickly become a significant asset for Young, especially at the business end of the field.

"The Panthers continue to build around Bryce Young with a big, rangy and athletic receiver in [Tetairoa] McMillan. He’ll be a red-zone menace." Daniel Jeremiah

Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, and Mason Graham were off the board. In this scenario, the Panthers could easily go with McMillan unless someone like Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker enters consideration. It's also worth remembering that this is a deep class for defensive linemen, so the need could be addressed later in the process on Day 2.

McMillan is a genuine difference-maker. He makes extremely difficult catches look routine. The Arizona prospect is an explosive route-runner who thrives in contested catch situations. With 1,721 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns from 174 receptions over the last two seasons, he's a problem very few in college football have solved effectively.

At 6-foot-5 with outstanding athleticism, McMillan offers something different. He can stretch the field and track the football in the air well. He's got the position flexibility to be deployed anywhere along the line of scrimmage. This is matched by an impressive ability to gain yards after the catch and rapid-fire change of direction capabilities.

Young would benefit greatly from McMillan's arrival. If 2023 first-rounder Xavier Legette and undrafted free agent Jalen Coker develop as the Panthers expect, this would be a long-term wideout trip for the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama to depend upon.

There's a chance McMillan goes higher than this. One could also make a case for the Panthers having no business whatsoever taking a wide receiver when the defense desperately needs reinforcements. But that notion could change depending on who Morgan lures to Charlotte in free agency.

Finding the right balance is crucial. If the Panthers feel confident enough to select what some fans believe is a luxury pick in McMillan, Morgan's earned enough trust after navigating a difficult first year at the helm.

