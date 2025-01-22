Panthers select wide receiver (but not who you think) in 2025 NFL mock draft

The Carolina Panthers need to get quarterback Bryce Young more prolific weapons in the passing game. A good way for general manager Dan Morgan to find a long-term option would be via the college ranks.

Carolina has nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft after trading Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo before the deadline. Young's resurgence left no doubt regarding his status next season. He's the starting signal-caller and could be in line for a profitable career if the Panthers need their end of the bargain. That provides a sense of stability and flexibility that wasn't evident previously.

Assuming that Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette develop and Adam Thielen has enough left in the tank for one more good campaign, the Panthers need one or two more dependable pieces. Fans are already dreaming of a bold move for someone like Tee Higgins or Garrett Wilson. That might not enter Morgan's train of thought given his project is still in its relative infancy.

Going down the draft route is much more feasible. This is another decent group — albeit missing the elite-level difference-makers of previous years. Finding the right prospect is crucial. They cannot afford to miss on the pick if this is the avenue they go down.

Carolina Panthers select WR Luther Burden III in 2025 NFL mock draft

Dalton Miller from Pro Football Network went down an unconventional route with the Panthers' pick at No. 8 overall. He had Carolina selecting Luther Burden III over Tetairoa McMillan, who went to the New Orleans Saints with the next selection.

"There are legitimate concerns with Burden’s draft profile. His production at Missouri was underwhelming, and his route tree was practically drawn up by a 9-year-old just learning the game. But Burden’s smooth and explosive athleticism, paired with his dense frame, is reminiscent of Ja’Marr Chase. His post-catch ability isn’t too dissimilar, either. Chase is more explosive in a straight line and through bends, but Burden is more sudden and possesses more physicality as a runner. Tetairoa McMillan is a better prospect than Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker were, but Burden is as well and his skill set complements them better." Dalton Miller

Burden's stock dropped slightly after a down year by his previously high standards in 2024. But make no mistake he's got the physical tools needed to find an immediate role within head coach Dave Canales' offense.

There is some work ahead to unlock his potential. The Missouri prospect needs to improve his route running, particularly the manipulation of opposing cornerbacks at the top of his route stems. However, his explosiveness and ability to generate yards after the catch represent a solid foundation from which to build.

This would be a contentious pick among the fanbase, especially if McMillan was there for the taking. There is a desperate need to reinforce the defense after a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit. Morgan will be aggressive in plugging the holes, but there is also a need to maximize Young's rookie deal before he becomes extension-eligible in 2026.

A lot will change between now and the big weekend. The Panthers' needs are going to alter based on who gets extensions and which players are acquired in free agency. Burden would be a wild card choice, but nothing should be completely dismissed at this juncture.

