New Panthers signing is already on thin ice after the 2026 NFL Draft

Dan Morgan never settles. The Carolina Panthers general manager is ruthless and methodical in his roster building. And the gradual progression since he took charge speaks for itself.

Morgan doesn't attach sentiment to his decision-making process. He does what is best for the franchise at all times and always keeps the bigger picture in mind. This was no more evident than during the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Panthers found real value throughout the process.

And for one recent signing, an intriguing selection makes the ice a little thinner underneath him.

Carolina Panthers instantly turned up the heat on Luke Fortner with Sam Hecht pick

The Panthers couldn't keep Cade Mays in free agency. They already had way too much money tied into their offensive line, and Morgan decided he couldn't afford another. Carolina's starting center eventually signed with the Detroit Lions, and it's a great fit.

Morgan had to think on his feet. The Panthers acquired Luke Fortner on a one-year deal in free agency. He's experienced and played well for the New Orleans Saints last season. Even so, it did not prevent Carolina from finding a longer-term solution during the draft.

When Kansas State prospect Sam Hecht fell all the way to the fifth round at No. 144 overall, it was too good to pass up. The center was tabbed as a Day 2 pick, so to get him midway through Day 3 could be a steal. And with a smooth transition, he could potentially push Fortner to start sooner rather than later.

This is a nice problem to have. Fortner will probably get the starting role initially, giving Hecht time to acclimatize. He's a nice stopgap option, but in an ideal world, the rookie will develop enough to take his place as the campaign progresses.

The best way for rookies to improve is by playing them. Carolina runs a developmental staff under head coach Dave Canales, rewarding those who prove their worth. Having Fortner is a nice contingency plan. But for the Panthers to thrive, Hecht represents a cheaper, more athletic option as the team's offensive line anchor.

It's one of several fascinating dynamics to watch over the summer. Fortner has logged almost 3,000 career reps in 44 starts. Hecht's college production spoke for itself, and he'll be hungry to make an instant impression. It might come to nothing, but this looks like it could be a legitimate competition if the fifth-rounder gets up to speed quickly.

Competition breeds success. The Panthers have that in abundance across the roster, but the center fight might just be the most intriguing of all.

May the best man win.