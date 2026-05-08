4 Panthers starters who may not survive the 2026 rookie invasion

The Carolina Panthers will get the first chance to run the rule over the latest acquired crop from the college ranks during their upcoming rookie minicamp. No fewer than 16 draft picks and undrafted free agents have been signed, and all of them will be aiming to make a good first impression.

General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales are all about rewarding those who prove their worth. Some first-year players have bigger expectations than others, and all will get a fair shot to succeed. Depending on how things unfold, some established veterans will feel the heat in the weeks and months ahead.

With this in mind, here are four projected Panthers starters who may not survive Carolina's 2026 rookie invasion.

Carolina Panthers starters who may not survive the 2026 rookie invasion

Luke Fortner - C

There is a growing sense that Sam Hecht could push for a starting job much quicker than expected. That's a lot to ask of a fifth-round pick, but most experts had the Kansas State product to go at some stage on Day 2 after a standout college career.

The Panthers have a solid stopgap in Luke Fortner, who signed a one-year deal in free agency. He's experienced and dependable, performing well for the New Orleans Saints last season after things fizzled out with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Hecht has ambitions to force the issue much sooner than expected.

Bobby Brown III - DL

The Panthers caused something of a stir by trading up in the second round for Lee Hunter at No. 49 overall. Morgan felt there wasn't enough value in other positions, and this made the most sense. It should also give Carolina a stout nose tackle to depend upon within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base front.

Hunter has the potential to start immediately. Putting him next to Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton looks like a formidable trio if everyone stays healthy. What that means for Bobby Brown III's status is undetermined, but any hopes he may have had to replace A'Shawn Robinson in the lineup could fall by the wayside.

Rasheed Walker - OT

Morgan spent big money to give the offensive line an immediate jolt upon taking charge of Carolina's front office. That had to change at some point, leading the Panthers to select Monroe Freeling with the No. 19 pick.

Freeling is a little raw technically. His ceiling is through the roof, with a bit of extra refinement. The Panthers will give him time over the summer to hone his craft, but they didn't spend a first-round selection on the Georgia product for him to sit on the sidelines.

The best way for Freeling to get better is to play meaningful reps. That could leave free-agent signing Rasheed Walker on the fringes when it's all said and done.

Xavier Legette - WR

The Panthers were always expected to draft a wide receiver at some stage. Morgan resisted the temptation to draft one in the first round, eventually settling on Chris Brazzell II in the third.

Brazzell has the size and speed to be a legitimate mismatch when his route tree and concentration are enhanced. With Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker cemented in their respective spots, the attention immediately goes to Xavier Legette in his quest to finally put everything together.