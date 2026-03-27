Panthers still have free-agent option that feels too obvious to dismiss

The Carolina Panthers have done a tremendous job with recruitment throughout an extremely busy offseason so far. General manager Dan Morgan promised big splashes, and he delivered. It's a good start, but more is needed if head coach Dave Canales' squad wants to take the next step into legitimate Super Bowl contention.

Morgan is quickly turning his immediate attention to the 2026 NFL Draft. The Panthers have seven picks as things stand, and several more hopefuls will join the ranks in undrafted free agency. Carolina's front-office leader believes he has the flexibility to take the best prospects available. Even so, ignoring the remaining veteran pool would be foolish if more cash can be freed up.

The Panthers have only $2.21 million in available cap space right now, with 74 players under contract. They can give themselves some breathing space by restructuring the contracts of right guard Robert Hunt and cornerback Jaycee Horn, which should be strongly considered as Morgan moves the club into a win-now mindset.

Carolina Panthers should check in on Martin Emerson Jr. to bolster cornerback depth

Looking at the free-agent options currently around, in addition to the current state of the play on the depth chart, it might be worth taking a swing on cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. before or after the draft.

Emerson is a talented player. He's got the size, length, and athleticism Ejiro Evero looks for in his defensive backs. However, the Panthers would need to be satisfied with his medical assessments before taking the plunge.

The 2022 third-round pick out of Mississippi State tore his Achilles during training camp with the Cleveland Browns last summer, ruling him out for the entire campaign. That is a concern, but at 25, Emerson is young enough to bounce back from this setback if there are no further complications.

In terms of talent, Emerson has a lot to offer. He's rangy, can mirror receivers well, and is aggressive in pursuit of making plays on the football. The Panthers may be looking for a specialist in the nickel spot, but this would be an intriguing boundary depth option behind Horn and Mike Jackson Sr., at the very least.

It wouldn't cost the Panthers much to find out, one way or another, whether Emerson's health checks are satisfactory. And if everything goes well, the defensive back is young enough to potentially become a long-term piece of the puzzle in Carolina.

Maybe Morgan will wait until after the draft to see what else is needed. But adding someone with Emerson's upside — providing the same explosiveness still remains in his game — wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.