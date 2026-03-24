Panthers' stunning Devin Lloyd move made easier by Jerry Jones' costly misstep

The Carolina Panthers pulled off a massive coup with the signing of second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. Fans were still reeling from the acquisition of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, so this one sent them into delirium.

And according to a recent revelation, general manager Dan Morgan's task was made that much easier by Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones's cheapness.

Lloyd was the consensus best linebacker on the open market. The Jacksonville Jaguars made him an offer, but it came too late. He'd already locked in on the Panthers, signing a three-year, $42 million contract with a $15.25 million signing bonus and $25 million guaranteed.

Carolina Panthers has an almost clear run to Devin Lloyd after Jerry Jones decision

This was seen as a significant coup from the Panthers, especially given what Lloyd was projected to get. But even this was not enough to tempt the Cowboys, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"I think Devin Lloyd is a perfect example of them still not reaching that threshold, because they had an opportunity to enter that race. They did not want to meet the price point for that race ..."

The Panthers landed one of the most prolific overall free agents, regardless of position. Dallas is still scrambling to find a second-level enforcer before the draft. They are in danger of being focused on need, which is never a good place to be, and Jones only has himself to blame.

Morgan had no such doubts.

He promised to attack the linebacker position, and the front-office leader delivered with ruthless conviction. Lloyd is a physical force — a three-level presence capable of altering the course of any game. The Panthers haven't had anyone like this behind the defensive front since Luke Kuechly, so the benefits will be astronomical if the 2022 first-round pick out of Utah meets expectations.

Jones has money problems. That's before factoring in the upcoming contract saga with wide receiver George Pickens, which will last all summer. The Cowboys clearly thought they could get better for cheaper, which seems like an error in judgment for a team that hasn't lived up to their constant media hype for the last 30 years.

As for the Panthers? Adding Lloyd and Phillips to their defense could change everything.

Ejiro Evero's unit improved last season. Adding a premier linebacker and standout edge rusher should help them take the next step. If Morgan can find a nickel corner, safety, and interior defensive lineman during the draft, it's all systems go.

Hopefully, Jones' hesitancy will come back to haunt him as the Panthers prosper. That's a win-win scenario for everybody.