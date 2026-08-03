Panthers get an uplifting boost amid the training camp doom and gloom

It's been a miserable start to training camp on the Carolina Panthers' injury front, which is an understatement. But an encouraging development involving Bobby Brown III provided an uplifting boost amid the doom and gloom.

The Panthers confirmed that Brown had been activated off the non-football injury list. He has not participated in any practices so far with a hamstring issue. Now, the imposing defensive lineman is back, and his presence on the field will be welcome.

Carolina is already without Tershawn Wharton, who'll miss time during the 2026 campaign with a neck injury that required surgery. Not ideal, but it provides Brown with a chance to cement his status as the starting 3-4 defensive end opposite Derrick Brown.

Carolina Panthers getting Bobby Brown III back is a big-time boost to the trenches

This positive news makes Brown's intentions more of a reality.

The Panthers will obviously take things slowly with Brown. They are confident enough in his recovery to get him involved, but it might be a gradual process. Availability in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears remains the primary goal, so taking a little extra caution now will serve the player and the franchise well in the long run.

Without Wharton to depend upon until further notice, Brown's experience will be vital.

Good morning and good news for the #Panthers: pic.twitter.com/ste6oBlYkg — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 3, 2026

Derrick Brown will lead the charge as the Pro Bowl franchise cornerstone widely regarded among the league's most prolific interior forces. Rookie second-round pick Lee Hunter has flashed enough qualities to suggest a starting nose tackle role is well within his capabilities right out of the gate. If Brown can solidify the other end spot, this has the makings of a highly productive trio.

The depth behind them seems a little shaky, but that's a problem for another day.

Brown's production during his first season in Carolina was up and down. There were some bright moments, but there were also frailties against the run and generating the push needed to collapse the pocket. Flashing won't be enough this time around, so this is all about adding some extra consistency to his game to maximize the opportunity in front of him.

Having Brown on the practice field to hone his craft before the new season in good time cannot be seen as anything other than positive. There was no real concern when head coach Dave Canales discussed the player's absence, and he was right. Now, attention turns to putting in the work needed to ensure he is ready to hit the ground running when the real action begins.

The Panthers are counting on it.