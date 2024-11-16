Chuba Hubbard tipped to potentially earn individual accolades after superb 2024
By Dean Jones
Genuine bright spots have been few and far between for the Carolina Panthers this season. Arguably the biggest is the encouraging progress of running back Chuba Hubbard into a core foundational piece for the future.
Hubbard's taken the responsibility of being Carolina's focal point on offense and thrived. The former fourth-round selection is among the league's best runners this season, making significant strides in key areas such as patience, on-field vision, and contact balance.
His growth from an indifferent rookie year is astonishing. Something that didn't go unnoticed by those in power within the Panthers as part of their long-term planning.
There was enough confidence in Hubbard to give him a new four-year extension with $15 million in new guaranteed money before Week 10 against the New York Giants. This was the seal of approval he was looking for, which cemented his status as an integral part of Carolina's ambitions for the future.
The Oklahoma State product earned every cent. Hubbard rose from obscurity to become one of the NFL's most dependable runners. If the same trend continues, one couldn't dismiss the possibility of some individual accolades coming his way when the campaign concludes.
Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard named dark-horse candidate for Pro Bowl honor
This was a sentiment echoed by Kevin Patra from NFL.com, who named Hubbard among his sleeper candidates to make the Pro Bowl this season. However, the senior writer hinted that second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks' pending return could potentially dent his chances when push comes to shove.
"Check in on pretty much any running back metric in 2024, and you'll find [Chuba] Hubbard's name nestled in among perennial Pro Bowlers. Hubbard ranks third in rush yards (818), fifth in carries (161), tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (six), fifth in rushing success rate (56.5), and sixth in yards per game (81.8). It might be a down year again in Carolina, but Hubbard has been the engine that has gotten things at least a little revved up recently. Jonathon Brooks' eventual return will likely eat away at some of Hubbard's touches, but he should remain the lead back. He's earned it."- Kevin Patra, NFL.com
The Panthers will likely take their time with Brooks once he's allowed to get some live-fire reps in a competitive setting for the first time this season. Hubbard is the lead-back capable of shouldering a hefty burden, so there's no rush with the No. 46 pick. His career afternoon versus the Giants in Germany from 32 combined touches was proof positive of that.
Whether the Panthers' eventual record will be Hubbard's downfall when it comes to Pro Bowl consideration is debatable. It didn't matter for Derrick Brown in 2023 - albeit as an alternate initially. But it's also worth remembering he broke the NFL's single-season tackle record for interior defensive linemen to accomplish this feat.
Regardless of whether Hubbard makes the Pro Bowl or not, the Panthers cannot be anything other than thrilled with the backfield threat's emergence. He's fought back from adversity, responded to the challenge, and has done everything asked of him in all phases.
It's an inspirational story. One the Panthers will benefit from for years to come if Hubard's upward trajectory continues.