Chuba Hubbard trade talk ignores the reality staring everyone in the face

The Carolina Panthers have been thrilled to see running back Jonathon Brooks on the practice field and looking sharp this offseason. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff are still taking things slowly, but there is growing belief that the 2024 second-round pick will play a big role next season.

And if everything goes according to plan from here on out, that could leave Chuba Hubbard facing an uncertain future.

Hubbard is a proven performer and an evolving locker-room leader. Things didn't begin well last season, but he responded well, regaining his starting job from Rico Dowdle down the stretch and into the playoffs. A new challenge awaits him now, and it comes from a much larger investment.

Chuba Hubbard remains an important part of Carolina Panthers' plans despite trade claims

The Panthers haven't seen Brooks on the field much since they traded up to secure his services at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Two successive ACL tears on the same knee were devastating blows. It's taken a lot, both mentally and physically, to make a return. Hopefully, there will be no more complications.

Justin Carter of FanSided thought Brooks could be a three-down force for the Panthers, though nothing can be said for certain after such a torrid run of luck. But in this scenario, the analyst thought this could make Hubbard expendable before the 2026 trade deadline.

"The case for (Jonathon) Brooks to be a major player this season is tentative. But in the event that he does work out, Chuba Hubbard becomes expendable. He's a grinder who would be a great add mid-season for a team that might lose its primary running back to injury."

There is always speculation at this time of year. Still, the former Oklahoma State star remains an important part of the team's plans until further notice.

Hubbard has three more years remaining on his deal. He's still only 27, so the 2021 fourth-round selection should have a lot of good football left. He also provides a more physical force in between the tackles, which should take the heat off Brooks.

Giving Brooks a bell-cow workload immediately wouldn't be smart. He's missed a lot of football, and there is just no telling what another injury would do to his long-term career fortunes. Hubbard provides the flexibility to take a gradual approach, so removing him from the equation seems foolish.

The Panthers need a collective effort from everyone as they look to defend their NFC South championship. They have a nice blend of youth and experience across the roster, and last season's growth should serve them well. Parting ways with established pros at any stage doesn't seem feasible. Besides, it's not the way general manager Dan Morgan operates.

Obviously, nothing should be completely dismissed. This is the NFL, where plans change quickly and everything is fluid. But in Hubbard's case, there are too many unknowns in the running back room — Brooks included — to justify an in-season trade.