Dan Morgan can't afford testing fate on a massive Panthers free agency risk

Dan Morgan has some important decisions to make in free agency. The Carolina Panthers want to be aggressive, but there isn't much cash to spend right now. That will change, but spending wisely is crucial.

And the general manager cannot afford to test fate on a massive free-agent gamble being touted to the Panthers.

Morgan's objective is clear when the legal tampering window opens. He needs to fill out the roster with potential starters and enhanced depth to provide more flexibility during the 2026 NFL Draft. The Panthers have just $10.27 million in available salary-cap space, but with defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and veteran quarterback Andy Dalton both given permission to seek trades, their respective departures will provide some financial relief.

Still, the Panthers need to be prudent with their money. Morgan will prioritize the edge-rushing options. He's also aiming to fortify the linebacking position, which has been a weak link for years.

Carolina Panthers should think twice about signing Kaden Elliss in free agency

Aaron Schatz of ESPN thought Kaden Elliss would be the perfect addition to Carolina's defensive second level. His ability as a blitzer is renowned and respected. Weakening the division rival Atlanta Falcons would only sweeten the pot in this scenario.

"The Panthers could use another inside linebacker to play next to Trevin Wallace, and [Kaden] Elliss had over 100 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He also might be the best blitzing inside linebacker in the league right now, which would give defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero a very interesting option to juice up their pass rush." Aaron Schatz

Elliss is decent enough. But considering the money it'll take to bring him into the fold, it seems like too big a risk.

The former Idaho standout might be an outstanding blitzer, but that's not necessarily a good fit for Ejiro Evero's schematic concepts. Elliss struggled against the run last season, which is a problem. He can hold his own in coverage, and he has the dynamism needed to get around the football. But he'll be 31 before the start of training camp, so the ceiling has been reached.

Morgan should be thinking bigger. He'll probably be thinking younger. With Elliss' market projection of $8.98 million per season on a three-year, $26.96 million deal, it's also a little more than the Panthers can afford right now.

There is also a chance that Elliss doesn't even get the chance to test free agency. The Falcons will make a concerted effort to keep him around, especially considering defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said it would take more than one player to replace his influence. However, even if Atlanta doesn't work something out, the Panthers should think twice before going down this route.

Better options will be available. And Morgan has no financial margin for error.