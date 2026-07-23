Dan Morgan delivers a stunning lift amid Panthers training camp misery

It was a doom-and-gloom start to the Carolina Panthers' training camp, at least for some dealing with injuries. But amid all the uncertainty, general manager Dan Morgan offered a bullish outlook on a cornerstone piece working hard to return much sooner than expected.

When Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Carolina's narrow playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, it cost him his health and a ton of money on his projected new deal. Many would have felt sorry for themselves, but the mauling left tackle has worked tirelessly on his recovery instead.

There is still no definitive timeline on Ekwonu's comeback. The Panthers placed him on the physically unable to perform list, and he won't be ready for Week 1. But for the first time, Morgan said there was some optimism that the North Carolina State product would be available in 2026.

Carolina Panthers seem thrilled with Ikem Ekwonu's recovery over the offseason

Morgan also lauded the way Ekwonu has approached a difficult situation. Everyone feels a sense of satisfaction about the way things are going, and although there are plenty of challenges left to overcome, things couldn't be going much better right now.

"Ickey's really attacked this. He's in a really good place. The doctors and the training staff, they're really feeling good about where he's at right now. It's just a credit to Ickey and who he is, attacking this rehab, not putting his head down and sulking. He's attacked it head-on, and I'm really proud of him and where he's at right now."

This will no doubt be a morale boost for Ekwonu. The Panthers will still take a cautious approach, given the severity of the injury and the typical recovery timeline. But with the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft in a contract year, the urgency to get the all-clear is glaring.

The Panthers didn't wait around. Morgan signed Rasheed Walker in free agency and spent the No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft on Monroe Freeling. There was an emphasis on the future, but with Taylor Moton now on the non-football illness list due to blood clots, this was needed for the present as well.

Ekwonu will be taking things step by step. Pushing too hard and suffering a setback carries far graver consequences. The Panthers' medical staff are sure to rein him in when needed, but the closer he gets to receiving the green light, the more difficult that will be.

Just when this moment arrives is the big question. It could be a few weeks into the campaign, midway through, or at the tail end. Everything is up in the air right now, but so long as Ekwonu gets back and suffers no more issues, all the hard work will be worth it.

Morgan couldn't be happier with Ekwonu's progress. Fans will be hoping it stays that way.