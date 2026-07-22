Dan Morgan quickly unveiled the Panthers' answer to painful Taylor Moton blow

The Carolina Panthers are still reeling from veteran right tackle Taylor Moton suffering blood clots. He'll miss training camp but is expected to return at some point in the regular season. Just when that'll be remains to be seen, but it's a body blow.

For general manager Dan Morgan, it's about thinking on his feet and rolling with the punches. Fortunately, the front-office leader prepared for every eventuality this offseason, which made the decision in Moton's absence pretty simple.

Morgan confirmed to reporters as the veterans reported for training camp that rookie Monroe Freeling will start at right tackle, with free-agent signing Rasheed Walker on the blindside. This was immediately speculated as the viable route by fans when Moton's brutal news was made public, and it comes after some smart decisions by the Panthers throughout another busy offseason.

Dan Morgan is placing the Carolina Panthers' faith in Monroe Freeling with Taylor Moton out

These plans could change if the No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft struggles, but Morgan seemed confident that his prized first-round pick can take on the challenge with a full training camp to learn, prepare effectively, and address potential problem areas before being thrown into the fire.

"I think we'll be covered there. We feel good about it. I know T-Mo (Taylor Moton) will definitely support Monroe (Freeling) at right tackle and teach him all he knows, so we feel good about it."

Dan Morgan: Monroe Freeling will start at RT. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/mfGpVn1fzh — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) July 22, 2026

Morgan is happy enough. He also mentioned Stone Forsythe, recent re-signing Brady Christensen, and some undrafted rookies who the Panthers are excited about, so he feels like they are well-stocked at offensive tackle even without Moton leading the charge. And if the former Western Michigan enforcer can pass on some helpful hints to Freeling over the summer, that's going to help considerably.

The Panthers were probably hoping to bring Freeling along gradually. He's got exceptional athleticism, but the Georgia product is unpolished. If anyone can get him up to speed quickly, it's offensive line coach Joe Gilbert. But make no mistake; this is going to be a crash course of epic proportions before he takes the field in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Moton has been a model of consistency since joining the Panthers as a second-round pick in 2017. His high-level production, evolving leadership, and overall standing within the franchise continue to grow. He's also been durable aside from missing a few games in recent years.

Depending on how his recovery goes, this could be the longest absence of Moton's professional career. The Panthers will be on hand to help him every step of the way, but they also have to make sure everything is in place to build on their NFC South championship triumph.

And those hopes will largely rest on the shoulders of Freeling.