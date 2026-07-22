Panthers' Taylor Moton crisis makes one reunion look eerily well-timed

The Carolina Panthers were rocked by the news that veteran right tackle Taylor Moton will miss time to start the 2026 season with blood clots. It's a serious situation that has caused immediate concern among fans, and even though he's expected to return at some stage, the franchise must treat his recovery with extreme caution.

This is a devastating blow to the Panthers' hopes of taking the next step. However, Moton's setback also aged one recent reunion beautifully almost overnight.

In Moton's absence, the consensus suggests that free-agent signing Rasheed Walker will now get a clear run to the left tackle spot, where he will fill in for the injured Ikem Ekwonu. Rookie edge protector Monroe Freeling, the No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, is now expected to switch over to the right-hand side in the Western Michigan product's absence.

Carolina Panthers' decision to re-sign Brady Christensen now looks like a masterstroke

That means the Panthers will be starting with two new tackles and a new starting center this season. Not exactly the stability general manager Dan Morgan was hoping for, but Carolina has to make the best of a less-than-ideal situation.

Fortunately, the Panthers had picked up another insurance policy before they learned of Moton's grave predicament.

After quarterback Will Grier's somewhat shocking retirement before camp, the Panthers filled his roster spot by signing versatile offensive lineman Brady Christensen. He's no sure thing after coming off a torn Achilles, but he got the all-clear to resume football activities just before camp. And despite offers from elsewhere, the 2021 third-round pick out of BYU opted to remain in Carolina.

This matters a lot more now.

Christensen can play anywhere along the protection. He's got experience at both tackle spots, both guard positions, and even at center before disaster struck last season. Walker and Freeling will likely get the first chance to cement their places on the edge, but this isn't a bad contingency plan if the coaching staff isn't satisfied with the way things are going initially.

The Panthers need to be careful with Christensen, too.

He's been out of action since Week 8 of the 2025 season, so expecting miracles is unrealistic. It'll be a gradual process, but if there are no further complications, Christensen should be able to lock down the primary backup role at four of the five positions, with rookie fifth-rounder Sam Hecht the likely understudy to veteran center Luke Fortner.

It's hard to overstate just how vital this could be for the Panthers. With Moton now set for an extended spell on the sidelines, it becomes integral.

Fans were clamoring for the Panthers to bring Christensen back if he was willing to accept an offer. And amid so much uncertainty without a genuine team talisman in Moton, his presence will be more important than ever.