Panthers rookie can force a difficult decision for all the right reasons

When the Carolina Panthers signed Luke Fortner in free agency, most believed general manager Dan Morgan had found an instant starter at center after letting Cade Mays walk. However, things can change quickly in the NFL.

The Panthers thought Sam Hecht falling to the fifth round was a gift Morgan couldn't turn down. And the incoming rookie might be able to provoke a difficult discussion for all the right reasons.

Hecht comes into the league with many pro traits. He had some outstanding college production at Kansas State. He's technically sound, boasts the explosiveness to get to the second level, and communicates effectively. There are some slight technical refinements needed, but there is also a lot to like.

Sam Hecht could potentially shake things up at Carolina Panthers training camp

Head coach Dave Canales was suitably impressed by Hecht's application over Carolina's offseason program. The first-year pro has shown a willingness to learn, is working hard to improve his craft, and is firmly seen as the future.

But can he become the present?

Fortner has more experience. He's coming off a decent campaign with the New Orleans Saints, and reportedly took the majority of first-team reps at OTAs and minicamp. The 2022 third-round pick out of Kentucky is the clear frontrunner to start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, and having someone like Hecht breathing down his neck will only help him stay focused.

This is a nice problem for the Panthers to have.

Mays was ultra-consistent and firmly embedded as a popular member of the locker room. Carolina decided to have too much invested in the offensive line to justify another lofty financial commitment. They had to start drafting linemen, and Morgan spent two picks in the 2026 draft on players who could potentially become big pieces of the puzzle sooner rather than later.

Hecht has not come to just make up the numbers. He wants to earn his spot and do it quickly. Fortner won't be giving up his position without a strong fight, and Canales may want to go with the experienced element initially, given how much is at stake for the Panthers this time around.

If it takes a little longer for Hecht to get into the starting chair, that's fine as well.

At least the Panthers have an insurance policy if Fortner cannot meet expectations. And at the end of the day, competition breeds success.

It makes everyone better. It keeps everyone on edge. Complacency is not an option for the Panthers as they look to go back-to-back as NFC South champions. They are so close, and these intriguing roster battles will make everyone better.

Hecht could make things extremely uncomfortable for Fortner throughout the summer, which is exactly the way Canales likes it.