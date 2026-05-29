Dan Orlovsky just turned bold Panthers' gamble into a Bryce Young countdown

Dave Canales made a big call this offseason. The Carolina Panthers head coach handed over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, which he believes is a natural progression that will see him adopt a more CEO-type role moving forward.

However, the decision has not been well-received by everyone.

Canales faced some criticism for his play-calling and conservative approach last season, despite the Panthers winning the NFC South and returning to the playoffs. He thinks a slight shift in approach with Idzik will help, and the arrival of Darrell Bevell in an associate head coach capacity adds another fascinating wrinkle into the game-planning process.

Dan Orlovsky believes Carolina Panthers are taking a big risk with offensive play-calling shift

Even so, former pro-turned-ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky questioned whether this was the right call to make in such a crucial year for quarterback Bryce Young.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky didn't think Canales's relinquishing of play-calling was the right call. In another situation, it might be different, but he felt there was too much on the line for Young in 2026 to justify what he perceived as a monumental gamble.

"I think if you're hired because of your play calling, you should not give up play calling. I think [Dave] Canales is good as a play-caller. I think if Bryce Young had beaten the Rams, he would have gotten an extension this offseason. He's probably under top-five pressure for quarterbacks going into the season, so I don't like that Dave Canales has given up the play-calling.

"I believe their offensive coordinator, Brad Idzik, has never called plays. For me, I don't understand how that happens. Everyone has to call plays for the first time. I don't know if it should be with a quarterback in an enormous year."

"I think if you're hired because of your play calling you should not give up play calling..



I think Dave Canales is a good play caller so I don't love that he's giving it up" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tv3YfhRJqb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 28, 2026

As expected, this received vitriol from some Panthers fans on social media. But in all honesty, it's a fair take.

It might help Young take a leap forward. But if it fails, Canales' decision will cost the former Alabama standout a ton of money.

Canales is all about putting the team first. He wants Young and the Panthers to succeed. Unless there was 100 percent conviction that this switch was the right call, he wouldn't have handed over the keys to Idzik. And with Bevell lending support and a wealth of experience, the transition is expected to go smoothly.

The Panthers won eight games last season. That was another step forward, but the next step will be the most challenging of all. General manager Dan Morgan made the desired roster improvements this offseason, especially on defense. But when it's all said and done, Carolina will only go as far as Young takes them.

There is expected to be better offensive balance, an emphasis on creating more explosive plays, and a focus on maximizing what Young does best. Everything seems to be going well so far, but if the Panthers don't get off on the right foot offensively during the regular season, it won't be long before the finger-pointing begins.

Orlovsky is right about this being a career-defining campaign for Young. Hopefully, he'll be wrong about Canales' big offseason gamble.