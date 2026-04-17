Daniel Jeremiah ramps up Panthers draft pressure with strong first-round demand

The Carolina Panthers are in a unique position during the 2026 NFL Draft. They may be picking lower down the order at No. 19 overall, but there are very few perceived needs general manager Dan Morgan must fill before on-field preparations for the new season gather pace.

Morgan had a strategic offseason. The Panthers made some big splashes in free agency, making a significant statement of intent. This gives the entire roster more balance, more belief, and more legitimacy around the NFL. It's also cemented his resolve to select the best available prospects.

This was a sentiment echoed by NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who urged the Panthers not to overthink their first-round pick, especially in their unusually prosperous position.

Daniel Jeremiah urges Carolina Panthers to find a starter at No. 19, not focus on need

Jeremiah didn't think positional value mattered all that much to the Panthers. Getting a starter trumps need. Just take the best and worry about the rest later, which is something the analyst experienced first-hand during his time scouting for the Baltimore Ravens.

“Get yourself a starter — a quality starter ... you can pick it, forget it and know that you’re solid going forward. I’ve always told the story about (longtime Ravens GM) Ozzie Newsome just referencing ‘doubles off the wall, man’. Like, ‘Let’s just get doubles off the wall in the first round.’ A lot of times, those players end up turning into the great players.”

The Panthers are taking the next step. They are not looking for a franchise quarterback. They already have a solid offensive line and some intriguing skill position contributors. They have an ascending defense bolstered by the arrivals of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Morgan won't be chasing anything. And he is not going to get boxed in.

It's been a long time since the Panthers had this sort of strength heading into the draft. Carolina has always been desperate for something. Whether it's a defensive lineman, quarterback, cornerback, wide receiver, or left tackle, need has often given way to desire. That's changed under Morgan, and this once downtrodden franchise is in a pretty good place as a result.

Nothing is off the table. It's a draft full of unknowns, especially at the top end. Morgan will be open to potential trades, but he's got no problem standing pat either. And based on his draft success last year, he is growing into the role of primary decision-maker in Carolina's war room.

Jeremiah makes a valid point. Take a starter, no matter the position. Everything after that will fall into place.