Deebo Samuel landscape could change for Panthers after NFL insider's projection

The Carolina Panthers need to find quarterback Bryce Young more help in the passing game this offseason. They haven't got the greatest resources to achieve this objective, but it would be disappointing if Dan Morgan didn't make a big splash of some kind.

Young looked like a much-improved player after an enforced spell on the sidelines. He's carrying himself with more confidence and won the respect of his teammates through hard work, emerging leadership, and exceptional production. The former Alabama star already has the starting job locked up for 2025. Building on this positivity is crucial.

One potential addition being linked to the Panthers is Deebo Samuel Sr. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver was permitted to seek a trade after a down year by his typically high standards. A fresh start is the best possible solution for all parties. Where that'll be is another matter.

Carolina Panthers must be ready to strike if Deebo Samuel gets released

The Niners will likely seek a trade. However, Dan Graziano from ESPN highlighted Samuel's contract situation as a reason he could eventually be released. Something that Morgan and others around the league will be monitoring closely.

"From a cap standpoint, they really can't trade him. Because of the way they've restructured [Deebo] Samuel's deal over the years, the 49ers would take on $31.55 million in dead money cap charges for 2025 if they traded Samuel. That number would go up to about $47 million if they traded him after his March 22 option bonus came due, so this will obviously play itself out before then. Releasing Samuel before March 22 and designating him as a post-June 1 cut is the only reasonable way for the 49ers to go here. It would result in a dead cap hit of roughly $10.75 million this season, and the remaining $20.8 million or so in dead money would go on their 2026 cap." Dan Graziano

Trading for Samuel and taking on his contract wouldn't be feasible for the Panthers. But if the former second-round pick gets released, it changes the landscape.

Samuel is no stranger to the region. The Inman native starred at Chapman High School before playing his college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He's also close friends with Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette, who'd benefit greatly from his presence entering year two of his professional career.

Carolina wouldn't be alone in coveting Samuel if he hit the open market. A homecoming, Legette's relationship with the player, and Young's resurgence are the selling points. But the All-Pro could look for somewhere with a more legitimate chance to contend given he's rapidly approaching 30 years old.

The Panthers should inquire if the Niners release Samuel. They might not have enough to get the job done, but Morgan has to try. Realistically speaking, there could be better options available with their respective Super Bowl windows already open.

It'll be interesting to see how the Panthers approach their offensive recruitment this offseason. Morgan must prioritize the defense, but the front-office leader cannot get complacent if he wants Young to take another leap forward in 2025.

Whether it's Samuel or an alternative, the Panthers have to get a game-changing wideout to spearhead the team's receiving options. Preferably someone with proven production at the highest level.

Samuel ticks those boxes. Whether he's a realistic candidate to join the ranks remains debatable.

