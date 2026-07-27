Devin Lloyd has already used the Panthers' resource that should terrify the NFL

The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from linebacker Devin Lloyd after his high-profile arrival in free agency. This solved a significant need, and he's already taken advantage of an overlooked resource that should strike fear into the entire league.

Before the start of training camp, Lloyd sought out soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly for a film study session. Getting the chance to learn from one of the most cerebral forces of the modern era isn't a bad support system to call upon, and it's all part of the Utah product's intention to take his game to even greater heights.

"But I always tell some of the guys in the room, like the best way I learned early on was drawing on the board, drawing the offensive formation, drawing the defensive formation, and then drawing the play, everybody's assignments. I think that's one of the best ways to learn, and I'll do that sometimes."

Devin Lloyd sounding out Luke Kuechly is great news for the Carolina Panthers

Lloyd wants to be great. There is a superb history of prolific linebackers in Carolina's franchise history spanning a little more than three decades. That has subsided since Kuechly's retirement, but there is a growing sense that general manager Dan Morgan hit the jackpot with this signing.

There is no settling. Lloyd knows the responsibility on his shoulders, and he knows how much the Panthers are counting on him. Being around Kuechly has no doubt made him smarter, and at a time when Carolina is dealing with long-term injuries to defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton and edge rusher Nic Scourton, his role becomes even more integral.

Those in attendance over the early stages of training camp have been highly impressed by Lloyd. His communication at the second level of defense and his ability to recognize developing plays already look as advertised. If the second-team All-Pro can take this momentum and build on it during the regular season, the Panthers will have an impact player on their hands.

Kuechly was a meticulous planner. He spent countless hours studying his opponents. His reputation for calling plays out pre-snap was renowned and feared in equal measure. If Lloyd can pick up some useful tips from a true franchise icon, that's only going to help the Panthers.

This proves Lloyd is willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to improve. That's a trait Kuechly also had in abundance during a glittering playing career that will be enshrined in Canton soon. And given how much he still loves the organization, he was only too happy to help.

Hopefully, this will be the start of great things to come.