It took one training camp practice for Devin Lloyd to change the Panthers' mood

Devin Lloyd comes to the Carolina Panthers on the back of a second-team All-Pro campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't take long at training camp to see why general manager Dan Morgan made him a high-priority target when the legal tampering window opened.

According to those in attendance for the first day of camp practice, Lloyd was seen and heard throughout. He is a commanding presence in every sense of the term — a physical sideline-to-sideline force who can make things happen in all phases. It was a small glimpse, but head coach Dave Canales and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero must have been thrilled with the initial returns.

Lloyd was everywhere. Whether it was barking instructions to his teammates, filling gaps against the run, or making a significant impact in coverage, the former Utah standout was among the day's top performers.

Devin Lloyd made an immediate impact on Day 1 of Carolina Panthers training camp

And this is exactly what the Panthers envisaged when they gave Lloyd a three-year, $42 million contract with a $15.25 million signing bonus and $25 million guaranteed.

It's been a long time since the Panthers have had someone like this leading in the middle of their defense. Luke Kuechly was the last dominant player, and he's going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second time this summer. Lloyd is here to change all that, and he's got the natural aura that everyone else naturally follows.

There is a long way to go before Week 1. But if this is the influence Lloyd brings to a game-day setting in the regular season, the Panthers could have a potential superstar on their hands.

Having someone like Lloyd will make everyone better. There was a somber feel to practice after second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton went down with a right knee injury that turned out to be a torn ACL that rules him out for the season. But at least the 2022 first-round selection provided a silver lining amid the doom and gloom.

The Panthers are looking to take the next step. Morgan splashing the cash on Lloyd and pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips was a major statement of intent. They still have to deliver when it counts, but where the linebacker is concerned, he's off to the best possible start.

Lloyd has big responsibilities to fill. He knows the magnitude of a big price tag, especially as some have deemed him a one-year wonder. It's something he's taking seriously, and one practice session was all it took to set the tone.

Let's hope this continues long into the future.