Panthers took a risk on Devin Lloyd that skeptics may soon regret

The Carolina Panthers took a big swing with linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. While the move has been largely well received, some aren't all that keen about the acquisition.

Lloyd's impact could be substantial. The Panthers have been crying out for a tone-setting force at the defensive second level, and now they've found one. Considering the money it cost to get the second-team All-Pro into the building, it was a risk worth taking.

That's not an opinion shared by everybody.

Carolina Panthers took a big risk with Devin Lloyd, and it was one worth taking

When examining the Panthers' offseason moves, ESPN analyst Seth Walder pinpointed Lloyd's signing as the one he disliked most. He pointed to a lack of trust from the Jacksonville Jaguars to be on the field for every snap as a primary reason. But he did acknowledge that the cheaper-than-expected contract makes it understandable.

"I went into free agency expecting to be quite down on (Devin) Lloyd's signing. While he made impactful plays last season, Jacksonville didn't trust him to stay on the field for all snaps, which is a red flag. But he got less than I thought he would, so while I don't love the deal it's not terrible, either."

Walder's opinion is valid, of course. But given the impact Lloyd could have on a defense that is undoubtedly ascending, it might be a game-changer of epic proportions.

The former Utah standout has made a positive early impression. Lloyd has moved with purpose, leading on the front while also helping others in the linebacker room raise their standards. He's coming in with a point to prove, eager to silence his doubters and make Jacksonville pay for its lack of conviction.

And the Panthers will be better off for it.

Every big signing comes with a risk. The Panthers swung for the fences this offseason with Lloyd and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. They committed $162 million to these two players alone. If that isn't a sign that general manager Dan Morgan believes Carolina is close to contending, I don't know what is.

Lloyd fits the recruitment model. He's young, fast, and explosive with his prime years ahead. It's an investment in the future as well as the present. And if he builds on his 2025 breakout season, the first-round pick could add his name to the long list of prolific linebackers throughout franchise history.

That's a lofty bar for which to aim. But make no mistake; Lloyd is more than capable of achieving this objective within a scheme that is well suited to his immense physical gifts.

If this scenario comes to fruition, Morgan will look like a genius, and there will be no more skeptics left.