Panthers' new enforcer could unlock the player Carolina has been waiting for

The Carolina Panthers decision to sign linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency looks like a major upgrade. But his impact may extend beyond his own production.

If everything goes according to plan, the Panthers' newest defensive star could help unlock the potential of third-year linebacker Trevin Wallace, who enters what feels like the most important season of his young NFL career.

"Lloyd has the potential to be a difference maker here," Panthers reporter Darin Gantt wrote. "And now that he's got Lloyd next to him, we have the opportunity to see the best version of him."

Devin Lloyd could bring more out of Trevin Wallace to fortify Carolina Panthers defense

That's a pretty legitimate statement considering the Panthers haven't had a linebacker capable of elevating those around him since Luke Kuechly retired. Now Lloyd isn't being asked to replicate a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, but Carolina believes he can bring many of the same qualities that made elite linebacker play so valuable.

His impact has already been noticeable during offseason practices. Head coach Dave Canales praised Lloyd's communication and instincts, highlighting his ability to consistently be "in the right place at the right time."

Instead of being asked to carry the linebacker room, Wallace can now focus on playing faster and more confidently alongside an established veteran.

Lloyd's range and playmaking ability should allow Wallace to operate with fewer responsibilities while still utilizing the athletic traits that made him an intriguing draft prospect in the first place.

The 2025 second-team All-Pro appears eager to embrace that partnership.

The veteran linebacker recently described Wallace as "super-sharp" and "really smart" while discussing his transition into Ejiro Evero's defense. Those comments suggest the two are already building chemistry.

Of course, none of it will matter unless Wallace can stay healthy.

He is still working his way back from the shoulder injury that ended his 2025 season and has yet to be fully cleared for contact. But when that clearance comes, Wallace may find himself in the best situation of his professional career.

The Panthers defense is well set up for a major leap. Derrick Brown is a dominant interior lineman. Jaycee Horn has emerged as one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks. Jaelan Phillips brings another dynamic pass-rushing presence. And now Lloyd gives Carolina a proven enforcer in the middle of the defense.

If Lloyd truly proves capable of elevating the players around him, Carolina may finally see the version of Wallace it envisioned when it drafted him two years ago.

And if that happens, the Lloyd signing could end up improving two linebacker positions instead of one.