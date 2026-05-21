Panthers OTAs give one defender a chance to reset his entire outlook

Organized team activities (OTAs) offer another opportunity for players to improve their skills and become valuable contributors to their team. For those within the Carolina Panthers, the pressure is on.

Head coach Dave Canales loves competition and developing players, a sentiment he has sustained since his hiring. There will be plenty of this throughout OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and training camp later this summer. Some players must work to reset their outlooks ahead of the new campaign, as it could make or break their year or entire career.

One defender in particular needs a big season to secure his spot as a long-term starter on the Panthers defense. This scenario could also help bolster what has become a lackluster 2024 draft class from general manager Dan Morgan.

Trevin Wallace must make a strong statement at Carolina Panthers OTAs

Trevin Wallace was a raw linebacker who needed patience in his development to grow into a quality starter. Things haven't gone well, but the ceiling is still there for him to be an impact player in Carolina.

Wallace was thrown into the fire when Shaq Thompson suffered a torn Achilles, forcing him into uncomfortable situations on a historically awful run defense. The second-level presence didn't do himself many favors, and his inconsistency remained an issue during the 2025 season despite improvements along the defensive front.

The 2024 third-round pick out of Kentucky has a tendency to mis-exchange gaps, abandon his run fits, and struggle to deconstruct blocks at the point of attack. On the bright side, Wallace is a physical tackler who can deliver big hits, play sideline to sideline thanks to a great athletic profile, and has flashed coverage instincts from time to time.

Again, the issues come down to consistency in the aforementioned flaws, along with two concerning shoulder surgeries in back-to-back seasons. Linebacker isn't always the smoothest position to transition into the NFL, and the same can be said for Wallace's year-to-year progression. Still, the critiques are fair observations, no matter the circumstances.

Wallace is entering the 2026 season as the starting inside linebacker next to big-ticket free agent Devin Lloyd. OTAs will give the Panthers and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero an idea of how the third-year pro can perform with a second-team All-Pro option beside him and more talent across the front seven.

While OTAs aren't the deal-breakers for a player's outlook, they may help the Panthers get a sense of what their roster looks like ahead of a new phase in free agency with June 1 cuts approaching. Wallace won't be released, but Morgan, Canales, and Evero may look into adding a free agent if the opportunity comes.

That is why Wallace must take full advantage of OTAs this offseason. A great display could help him with his potential preseason and regular season outlook as a key starter on Carolina's defense.