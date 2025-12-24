D.J. Wonnum and 3 Panthers running out of time to save their jobs

The Carolina Panthers' ascending roster needs a few more tweaks during the offseason to enter legitimate contention. They are much further ahead than anyone envisaged right now, but general manager Dan Morgan should know they are a little way off the elite-level franchises around the league.

Carolina can beat everyone when everything clicks, as evidenced by wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. When one unit underperforms, the entire operation crumbles. Although the defense has made encouraging strides, it still lags in some areas.

A massive offseason awaits, even if the Panthers have their sights set on making the playoffs right now. With this in mind, here are four players who are running out of time to save their jobs beyond 2025.

Carolina Panthers players who are running out of time to save their jobs

D.J. Wonnum - OLB

A lot of D.J. Wonnum's good work doesn't necessarily show up on the stat sheet. The veteran edge rusher is improving exponentially from a run-stopping standpoint, but his lack of pressure in the backfield remains an ongoing frustration.

The Panthers have a significant decision to make regarding Wonnum when the season concludes. They might offer him another deal, but they could add another explosive presence in free agency or the draft who can do more. It could go either way.

Austin Corbett - OL

The Panthers kept Austin Corbett around in 2025. He has dealt with more injuries and is now viewed more as a swing option capable of playing anywhere on the interior. He's also a respected leader and a top pro, so that another one-year extension couldn't be completely ruled out.

Much will depend on the money involved. However, the Panthers could just as easily move off Corbett and look for younger, cheaper backup options.

Nick Scott - S

Nick Scott was a much-maligned figure among Panthers fans earlier in the season. The veteran safety started terribly but picked things up since. Whether that's enough for an extended stay is debatable, but his chances look a lot better than they did before the campaign.

Scott's future could be directly tied to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He's also out of contract. If he stays, there is a good chance the former Penn State standout will, too.

Christian Rozeboom - LB

The same applies to Christian Rozeboom. Evero trusted the veteran linebacker from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. He was slotted into a starting role when Josey Jewell's concussion issues led to his release. Things have been far from perfect, but the undrafted free agent is displaying enough flashes to get another financial commitment.

The Panthers need to bolster their linebacker corps during the offseason. What that means for Rozeboom's future is anyone's guess.