Panthers' $8 million free-agent decision is turning into a genuine coin flip

D.J. Wonnum’s contract year seems straightforward. A 28-year-old veteran edge rusher entering free agency with zero sacks this season? No thank you.

But nothing about Wonnum’s 2025 season has been normal. Nothing about his future is as clear-cut as fans think, either.

"I've kind of never had a season like this, just statistical wise," Wonnum admitted. "There's never been like a—I've always had numbers at this point in the season."

He’s right. Even his rookie year with the Minnesota Vikings ended with 3.0 sacks, the lowest total he’s ever posted. From there, he delivered 8.0, 4.0, 8.0, and 4.0 quarterback takedowns in the years that followed. Even last season, despite battling a leg injury and infection that kept him sidelined until Week 10, he still finished third on the team in this crucial category.

Carolina Panthers have a tricky upcoming problem with pending free agent D.J. Wonnum

But ask anyone inside the Panthers’ building, and they’ll tell you the stat sheet is lying. Head coach Dave Canales made that clear.

"We're counting on DJ; he's done an excellent job, gives us a lot of flexibility in terms of our stunts and packages," Canales said. "He's a very cerebral guy, and really playing the run tough on the edge. He sets edges for us like we count on, and then that just lets Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson and Bobby Brown III and those guys kind of cut it loose on the inside."

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown doubled down, defending a teammate who has become a popular target among fans frustrated with the lack of sacks.

"DJ does the dirty work, so he forces the guys to step up in the pocket. He does things that don't show up in the stat sheet. I feel that 100 percent."

If any play captured Wonnum’s impact, it came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. On 3rd-and-10, quarterback Matthew Stafford stepped up as Tershawn Wharton collapsed the pocket. Brown looped around from the left side to get a sack and strip the ball loose. Then, the edge presence crashed down and recovered the fumble.

Wonnum’s situation would be easier if he weren’t hitting free agency. But he is, so Carolina has to make decisions.

They already have Patrick Jones II under contract for 2026. They drafted Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. They’re also predicted to add another pass-rusher this offseason. On paper, that leaves Wonnum on thin ice.

But the Panthers also need reliability. And when your franchise cornerstone goes out of his way to acknowledge him, you know Wonnum is valuable.