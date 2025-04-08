Dream Frankie Luvu replacement falls into Panthers' lap in NFL mock draft

It didn't take an astrophysicist to figure out what the Carolina Panthers' biggest priority was going to be this offseason. Dan Morgan needed to fix the defense, and he needed to do it before anything else.

Several potentially decent contributors came into the Panthers during another busy free agency for the franchise. There's a firm belief among analysts that Carolina will continue this trend with its early selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And one prospect, in particular, is being linked more than any other.

You don't have to look far around mock drafts to see Jalon Walker's name tied to the Panthers. Head coach Dave Canales gushed about the player recently. Not for his on-field production, but rather for the way he inspires others and leads from the front.

The Georgia standout liked what he heard from those in power during his private visit. Carolina's expectant fanbase has almost conceded this is the route Morgan will take when push comes to shove.

Mel Kiper Jr. reaffirms Carolina Panthers' expected direction with No. 8 overall pick

This is a sentiment Mel Kiper Jr. from ESPN has agreed with for some time. He's had the Panthers taking Walker in every mock draft throughout the cycle. It came as no surprise to see the respected analyst do so again in his latest publication.

"No change on my Panthers pick projection, as this makes it four mock drafts in a row for [Jalon] Walker to Carolina. He's an explosive defender with bend and versatility. I like him at off-ball linebacker -- he'd make plays all over the field for the Panthers with sideline-to-sideline speed. But he could absolutely rush off the edge, too; he had 6.5 sacks last season. This Carolina defense was the worst in the NFL in yards allowed per play (6.0), yards allowed per rush (5.2), opponent QBR (64.8), points allowed per game (31.4) and opponent third-down rate (50.2%) last season. Walker would help no matter where he lines up." Mel Kiper Jr.

The Panthers don't do a good job of concealing their hand. Walker won't be the only prospect on their shortlist, but there's no doubt he's high on it. And given what unfolded before wide receiver Xavier Legette was taken No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, there is no smoke without fire.

Carolina would finally find a genuine replacement for Frankie Luvu in Walker. The Panthers dithered over the linebacker's contract, and he signed for the Washington Commanders in free agency. Ejiro Evero's defense didn't have the explosive second-level threat last season in his absence. They paid a heavy price.

Walker is being assessed as a disruptive edge rusher. Kiper likes him better as an off-ball linebacker. The Panthers couldn't go wrong at either position. It's all about maximizing his obvious athletic gifts in pursuit of the ex-Bulldogs standout making an immediate impression.

There's a growing belief that Walker might not be around when Carolina goes on the clock. The Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 2 pick, recently brought him in for a visit. The Las Vegas Raiders are another franchise being linked with the prospect, so it's a waiting game for Morgan and Canales until it's their turn.

Walker is an outstanding player and a good scheme fit. If he's available, the Panthers might not take too long to turn in their card.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis