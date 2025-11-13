ESPN insider trade idea puts Bryce Young’s future under harsh spotlight

Bryce Young has taken some heat in recent days. The quarterback wasn't at his best in Week 10 as the Carolina Panthers fell to a disappointing defeat. The New Orleans Saints put the game in his hands, and he couldn't come up with the goods.

Questions remain about whether Young is the guy to take this franchise where it wants to go. Belief isn't wavering among the coaching staff or in the locker room, but some sections of the fan base are starting to lose faith. Some have never given the former Alabama star much of a shot, and few would deny that it hasn't been a rollercoaster over the first three years of his professional career.

Dan Morgan and Dave Canales will be watching the next seven games closely. If Young cannot do enough to convince them he's the team's long-term option under center, they won't hesitate to make the changes needed to move forward. And one NFL insider touted a potential blockbuster move that runs counter to everything the Panthers stand for.

ESPN insider names Carolina Panthers as possible trade suitor for Kyler Murray

Dan Graziano from ESPN named the Miami Dolphins and Panthers among the possible suitors for Kyler Murray if the Arizona Cardinals ended up going in a different direction. However, people around the league believe that his contract situation makes any trade highly unlikely.

"I'd add Miami to that list if it gets to the end of the season and doesn't feel convinced Tua Tagovailoa is its long-term quarterback, which is certainly possible. I guess we could throw Carolina in for similar reasons if Bryce Young doesn't turn things around. Most people I talk to about the [Kyler] Murray situation doubt that the Cardinals will be able to trade that contract, which means he'd likely be released before that 2027 money triggers next March." Dan Graziano

There are significant problems with this. Morgan is not going to give up what the Cardinals would likely demand for Murray. Talk of multiple first-round picks is a non-starter from the Panthers' perspective, especially considering how highly Carolina's front-office leader values draft selections as part of his long-term strategy for sustained growth.

Then, there is Murray's contract. He is guaranteed $36.8 million next season. Although there is no more guaranteed cash after 2026, he's set to count $43.53 and $46.35 million against the salary cap on the final two years of his deal. Even though he's a highly quality player, Morgan and Brandt Tilis would be extremely reluctant to take that on and part ways with the compensation required.

It would be surprising if Young didn't get another year. Perhaps an extension ahead of time is out of the question, but triggering his fifth-year option remains a realistic outcome. But speculation like this from respected insiders is a glaring indicator of how precarious this situation is.