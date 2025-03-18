Former Carolina Panthers star offers bullish outlook for team's future in 2025

Chosen Anderson's acrimonious departure from the Carolina Panthers left a sour taste in the mouth. However, the wide receiver had nothing but praise for the new regime in their quest to get the franchise on sounder footing.

The Panthers are nowhere near ready to compete for a Super Bowl just yet. They made encouraging strides over the second half of 2024, but this is just scratching the surface of what's needed to enter legitimate contention.

Anderson is watching developments with his old team closely. It was an abrupt ending to his time in Carolina following a public spat with interim head coach Steve Wilks that resulted in the wideout being traded to the Arizona Cardinals less than 24 hours later. The organization was at the height of its dysfunction at the time. Fortunately, things are different now.

There is stability. There is a potential franchise quarterback to build around. There is an aligned vision for the future. David Tepper is staying out of the football operation. That's night and day to anything the Panthers have experienced previously under his ownership.

Anderson was bullish about the team's future during a conversation with Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340. He believes the Panthers have the right head coach in Dave Canales. He also lauded quarterback Bryce Young's resurgence, the offensive line improvements, and Chuba Hubbard's evolution into a core part of the team's strategy.

"I think the Carolina Panthers are going in a positive direction. I think they truly have a great coach. I think Dan Morgan is doing a great job. I really think Bryce [Young] has a lot ahead of him. Continue to build around him, and things will be good if they continue to build that team. I think Rob Hunt, big Taylor Moton on that O-line, they did a great job of protecting him, and everyone's gotta keep making plays around him to keep building. Especially Chuba [Hubbard]. Chuba had a great season. Just knowing how hard he worked to get to that point. Me and Chuba would be in the building on weeknights until nine, ten 'clock, doing extra work and taking care of our bodies. Just seeing his hard work pay off." Chosen Anderson

It was never going to be a rapid ascent into playoff consideration. The Panthers had mismanaged too much before the new appointments took charge. Morgan has a long-term plan for progress and seems to be on track to attaining his goals. If the recent acquisitions all make contributions and Carolina has success with its eight 2025 NFL Draft picks, fans will be dreaming of potentially entering the NFC South title picture.

Young's development holds the key. His rise in performance levels upon becoming the starter again couldn't have been more impressive. Confidence and conviction replaced hesitancy and a demoralized demeanor. If complacency doesn't become an issue and his pass-catchers meet their end of the bargain, it would be hugely disappointing if more growth didn't arrive.

Anderson's post-Panthers career didn't go according to plan. But for those still around, all signs are pointing up until further notice.

