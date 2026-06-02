Former Panthers flash in the pan crosses enemy lines in desperate NFL survival bid

The Carolina Panthers have no room for passengers this season. They are looking to make more playoff noise and successfully defend their NFC South title, which will be no easy feat as the stakes get raised almost constantly across the conference.

Anyone not pulling their weight was never going to last long under the current regime led by general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. And for one former Panthers hopeful who flashed during his time with the club, he is reportedly crossing enemy lines in a last-ditch bid for NFL redemption.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, the Atlanta Falcons will be hosting Jayden Peevy for a visit on Tuesday. The defensive lineman played for the Panthers in 2024, recording 1.5 sacks across four games. However, this momentum couldn't be built upon.

Former Carolina Panthers lineman Jayden Peevy looking to leave his mark on the Falcons

Peevy looked like someone who could make an impact on the defensive rotation. But despite his moments of promise, it was not enough to prevent a release midway through the 2024 campaign. He's bounced on and off a couple of teams since then, spending time with both the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints without quite doing enough to stick around.

The former Texas A&M standout is rapidly approaching last-chance saloon territory. Peevy has some likable traits, but everything just hasn't come together as yet. The Falcons are intrigued enough to see what he can do. Whether it amounts to anything more will be entirely dependent on the quality of his workout.

As for the Panthers? They have some new questions to answer on their defensive front.

Things looked pretty set just a few short weeks ago, but Tershawn Wharton's neck injury that required surgery changed everything. Carolina hasn't done much to fill the void yet, seemingly willing to give the likes of second-round rookie Lee Hunter and Bobby Brown III a chance to prove themselves before deciding on further action.

That's of no concern to Peevy anymore. His sole focus will be to impress the Falcons enough to get his foot back in the door. After that, it's a case of starting from the bottom up in pursuit of securing a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad to continue his development.

Releasing Peevy at the time was surprising. Panthers fans were taken aback, largely because of their lack of legitimate options and the player's brief glimpses of solid production. But given how his career has unfolded since then, nobody should question Morgan's judgment now.