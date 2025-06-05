Free-falling Panthers veteran faces uncertain future amid sweeping changes

Fortifying the trenches was Dan Morgan's biggest offseason priority. The Carolina Panthers were undermanned and outperformed from start to finish in 2024. They paid a heavy price, but a frantic recruitment period has things looking up at long last.

The starting options have been upgraded. There is sufficient depth in case the injury bug strikes. And the return of Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown from a lengthy absence is another major boost for this ambitious unit.

Jadeveon Clowney was unfortunately made surplus to requirements and released as part of cost-cutting measures. One NFL analyst believes another prominent veteran could also suffer a similar fate if the right trade offer comes along.

Analyst urges Carolina Panthers to explore offers for A'Shawn Robinson

Gary Davenport from The Bleacher Report named A'Shawn Robinson as the one player Carolina could still trade before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He thought exploring offers would be wise, especially considering the former Alabama standout's starting job is no longer guaranteed.

"The Panthers ranked dead last against the run last year, spurring the team to add Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton in free agency and draft Cam Jackson on Day 3 this year. At the very least, that puts [A'Shawn] Robinson’s spot in the starting lineup in jeopardy. But with nine years of NFL experience and coming off a career year rushing the passer, a team with a need in the trenches could have interest in swinging a deal for the 30-year-old. If that’s the case, the Panthers should listen—Robinson no longer appears to be in Carolina’s long-term plans." Gary Davenport

Robinson was disappointing overall last season. He couldn't help stop the run in any capacity, although his flashes as a pass-rusher were a nice surprise. But as Davenport mentioned, Tershawn Wharton got a lofty contract in free agency to potentially fill the starting spot opposite Brown on Evero's contentious 3-4 defensive front.

Much will depend on whether any suitable interest arrives. The Panthers would save $7.55 million by trading Robinson, with $2.05 million in dead money attached. That's no doubt tempting, but keeping the imposing figure has more benefits than disposing of him in 2025.

There is a lot at stake for Evero, who enters the new season firmly on the hot seat. The more experienced pros he has to call upon, the better his chances will be. Robinson might not be a cemented starter anymore, but he'll be a core part of the rotation. And having several players capable of accumulating reps should keep everyone fresh.

Unless Morgan gets an offer he cannot refuse, expect to see Robinson stick around next season. After that, things are less certain.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis