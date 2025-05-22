Glaring Bryce Young statistic confirms Panthers' first-round draft heist

Bryce Young's improvements over the second half of 2024 were enough for the Carolina Panthers to build around the quarterback. One glaring statistic around the signal-caller proves why general manager Dan Morgan went against the grain with his first-round pick.

It's an important Year 3 ahead for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young endured a rollercoaster campaign over his first two seasons. All hope seemed lost after his benching before Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. But the former Alabama standout is made of stern stuff, responding incredibly well to galvanize his career.

Young did all this with a less-than-stellar supporting cast. The offensive line was much improved, and Chuba Hubbard became a highly productive running back capable of shouldering the load. However, aside from veteran Pro Bowler Adam Thielen, the wide receiver room had no genuine consistency attached to their performance levels.

Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker flashed promise but went through some growing pains. David Moore's concentration issues in key moments were glaring. Nobody else laid a glove, which left Young with no option other than to over-rely on Thielen once again.

If fans needed any proof of why the Panthers took wideout Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall, it was provided by the data and research team at Fantasy Points. They discovered that Young comfortably led the league in most dropped air yards on throws that were on target. This is despite being on the sidelines for five weeks as Dave Canales went with Andy Dalton.

Bryce Young - 201 yards dropped

Bo Nix - 163

Baker Mayfield - 132

Derek Carr - 128

Geno Smith - 123

This is a damning indictment of the quality around Young. But make no mistake, McMillan is here to change all that.

He's an exceptional contested catcher. McMillan is a fluid mover who brings in almost everything coming his way. Things will get tougher when the margins get finer in the pros, but there is a lot to like about his ability to make an immediate impression.

Averaging 92.5 receiving yards per game throughout his three-year college career at Arizona typifies the consistency McMillan brings to the table. If the chemistry evolves sufficiently this offseason, the newest addition to the Jordan Brand could be the answer to Young's prayers when it's all said and done.

If Legette and Coker improve, Thielen remains his typically productive self, and Jimmy Horn Jr. makes an impact quicker than anticipated, Young might just be in line for a genuine breakout campaign in 2025.

