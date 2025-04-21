Grade the trade proposal: Panthers bet the house on Super Bowl-winning WR

Dan Morgan has avoided the temptation to make any risky trades throughout his time as general manager. The Carolina Panthers are on more stable footing as a result, but one NFL analyst believes that could change in pursuit of getting a game-changing weapon for quarterback Bryce Young.

The Panthers haven't done much to alter Young's supporting cast this offseason. Morgan rightfully focused his attention on improving Ejiro Evero's woeful defense. That should make Carolina a more competitive outfit overall, but it places additional pressure on the team's fledgling pass-catchers to develop accordingly.

Dave Canales threw his support behind Xavier Legette, who the head coach believes could become a legitimate No. 1 option with another offseason to hone his skills. His flashes as a rookie were encouraging, but some concerning aspects must be cleaned up before confidence in his outlook increases.

Jalen Coker is another with promise, and Adam Thielen put off retirement for another season to help Young build on a promising end to the 2024 campaign. With the promise of another wide receiver arriving via the 2025 NFL Draft, those in power probably think that'll be enough.

NFL analyst puts together an extortionate Carolina Panthers trade package for DeVonta Smith

Marissa Myers from TWSN had something else in mind. The analyst thought going for broke to acquire DeVonta Smith from the Philadelphia Eagles would be worth its weight in gold. Especially considering the player and Young have a previously developed connection from their time together at Alabama.

"An added factor in this is that Young and Smith spent the 2020 season on Alabama, but didn’t have much time on the field together as Mac Jones was still the starter, and Young only had 31 dropbacks the entire year. Still, they were able to create a friendship through their time on the team and being roommates. Young has also been on record stating how Smith has been a mentor for him, and that type of factor can apply to the NFL level as well." Marissa Myers

This is a little on the outrageous side. And upon further examination of the projected compensation, it can only be classed as extortionate.

There is no way Morgan would be willing to give this up for Smith, no matter how much he'd be able to help Young. It goes away from his long-term planning to build through the draft and supplement any remaining needs in free agency. Betting the house on Smith is nothing more than a pipedream.

The Panthers did inquire about D.K. Metcalf's availability this offseason. They didn't want to part ways with the assets being demanded by the Seattle Seahawks, which was far less than this hypothetical transaction. Carolina is building the right way under Morgan. This would completely jeopardize that.

Trade proposal grade: F

Smith is a good player. The Eagles wouldn't entertain the notion of removing him from the equation. And at this price, the Panthers should even consider the possibility even if they became receptive to offers.

