High-profile Panthers star continues to look like a total steal at OTAs

All the hype has centered on the new wide receivers acquired by the Carolina Panthers this offseason. However, one of the team's other high-profile pass-catchers continues to look like an absolute steal.

Big things are expected of Carolina's offense in 2025. Head coach Dave Canales has an exceptional offensive line to mold his unit around. Quarterback Bryce Young's growth, once reintroduced into the starting lineup, is another reason for major encouragement. Couple this with a strong rushing attack, progressing tight ends, and some encouraging wideouts, and it's not hard to see why optimism is high.

While the likes of No. 8 pick Tetairoa McMillan and even sixth-rounder Jimmy Horn Jr. generated the lion's share of headlines throughout early workouts so far, veteran Adam Thielen is going about his business in an understated yet impressive manner according to those in attendance.

Adam Thielen continues to blaze a trail in Carolina Panthers WR room

Thielen remains one of the league's most accomplished route runners despite his career winding down. The former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State contemplated retirement this offseason and might have walked away entirely had it not been for Young's improved production over the second half of 2024. Now that he's decided to stick around, the Panthers will be expecting a similar output to that which he's given over the last two years.

In an ideal world, McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Horn will develop enough to fill the void long after Thielen hangs up his cleats for good. The two-time Pro Bowler will help them every step of the way, providing useful advice and guidance to this fledgling group of pass-catching looking to carve out successful careers for themselves.

This is an important year for Young, the third of his professional career. His already-developed chemistry with Thielen is something he'll lean on heavily once again. And the wideout almost always delivers.

That sort of influence is immeasurable. It's also why the Panthers gave Thielen a nice pay rise on the final year of his deal, which is nothing more than he deserves before potentially calling it a day.

Of course, that's yet to be determined. What cannot be disputed is the pivotal role Thielen has to play when the regular season arrives.

And based on his reported production at OTAs, there is plenty of life left in the wily veteran yet.

