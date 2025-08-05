Horrific weather couldn’t stop Panthers standout from stealing the show at camp

Carolina Panthers fans are disappointed to be missing out on training camp this year as work continues on the new facility in Charlotte. However, Tuesday's practice was not one of those occasions.

Players and coaches were greeted with horrific conditions to begin a new week, which will have a preseason game at the end of it. The rain was bordering on torrential throughout, but it didn't stop one standout from making his presence felt as hype continues to build around a potential 2025 breakout.

Catching the football was more difficult than ever. The ball was slipping, and finding a solid footing on the field was almost impossible. But for second-year tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, this was just another bump in the road he had to clear.

Ja'Tavion Sanders once again shone during torrential Carolina Panthers camp practice

Sanders looks like a completely different player this offseason. He's worked hard on improving his physical conditioning, hiring a personal chef away from the team to help keep him on the right track. The results speak for themselves, and there is a growing belief that the No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft could cement his status as the team's long-term option if he carries this improved form into the regular season.

There is a long way to go, but one cannot be anything but thrilled by the way Sanders is applying himself. The rain may have been biblical in Charlotte, but Joe Person from The Athletic noted another outstanding catch made by Sanders during 11-on-11 work. It's another subtle yet notable hint that the Panthers are anticipating big things from the Texas product.

Great hands catch by JT Sanders along the sidelines in 11v11. #teamnogloves — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 5, 2025

This will help quarterback Bryce Young. It'll also help bolster a tight end group that looks short of dependable options right now.

Sanders will lead the charge. He'll be ably assisted by rookie Mitchell Evans, whose well-rounded skill set could see rotational reps come his way right out of the gate. Tommy Tremble is the unknown as he recovers from back surgery, which is something to monitor closely in the coming weeks.

Regardless of whether Tremble comes back in time for Week 1 or not, Sanders will be the focal point. And based on his efforts over training camp — be it in the blazing sunshine or the pouring rain — he looks more than capable of providing stability where there was nothing but dysfunction.

After flashing last season, Sanders is aiming for more. And the Panthers would be wise to give him all he can handle.

