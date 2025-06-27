Panthers quietly love this fast riser (and fans are starting to notice)

There were some bright spots to emerge from another underwhelming campaign for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. One example is already well on his way to making a much bigger impact on proceedings this time around.

It's been a long time since the Panthers had any sort of consistency at the tight end position. Matt Rhule's decision to let Greg Olsen walk in free agency resulted in free-falling production with no stability attached whatsoever. Every signing and draft pick tasked with replacing the Pro Bowler fell flat. There were other factors behind Carolina's plunge to rock bottom, but this didn't help.

Ja'Tavion Sanders is here to change all that. The Panthers thought they had a steal on their hands with the No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. It wasn't perfect, but the rookie flashes suggest he can become a long-term option if the correct improvements are made.

Sanders' pass-catching exploits represent a solid foundation from which to build. He was dependable and able to gain yards after the catch with minimal fuss. More importantly, the chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young came on as the campaign progressed.

Carolina Panthers could make Ja'Tavion Sanders a focal point on offense in 2025

The former Texas standout ended the season with 33 catches from 43 targets for 342 receiving yards and one touchdown. This was the most receiving yards of any tight end in Carolina since Olsen. Not exactly a high bar for which to aim, but it could have been much higher had it not been for a neck injury suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carolina's coaching staff rightfully erred on the side of caution with Sanders after that. They played the long game, and it looks like their strategy is paying off based on impressions at the team's off-season program.

Sanders showed up with renewed purpose. He looked leaner with more muscle mass attached to his frame. The second-year pro was sharp, maximizing being the top dog as Tommy Tremble recovers from back surgery. He won't be giving up the No. 1 spot anytime soon.

This is the best possible outcome for the Panthers. They've always quietly loved the Ryan High School product, and fans are also starting to take notice. This brings raised expectations, but there's a growing belief that Sanders is capable of meeting them.

Looking at the offensive line's dominance last season, the additions to the running back unit, the promising wideouts at Carolina's disposal, and Young's improved confidence, a productive pass-catching tight end could be the missing piece of the puzzle.

And hopefully, with a better run of luck on the health front, Sanders can be the answer to Carolina's prayers.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis