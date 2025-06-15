The hype is real for this Panthers rookie (but so are the doubts)

The Carolina Panthers' running back room looks crowded. One NFL analyst believes this should come with tempered expectations for Trevor Etienne's contribution as a rookie in 2025.

Jonathon Brooks going to the physically unable to perform list rules him out for the entire 2025 campaign. The Panthers released Miles Sanders, replacing him with Rico Dowdle. This has already had a positive impact on the unit's dynamic based on the recent comments made by undisputed No. 1 option Chuba Hubbard.

Etienne was a fourth-round selection by the Panthers during the 2025 NFL Draft. He's got some likable traits and is aiming to make an impact immediately. That'll be easier said than done with Hubbard and Dowdle around, but not impossible by any stretch of the imagination.

Panthers analyst pumps the brakes on Trevor Etienne's rookie hype

Brian Beversluis from SB Nation thought the production might not match the hype where Etienne is concerned initially. He didn't think significant opportunities would be forthcoming thanks to the presence of Hubbard and Dowdle. He thought a pass-catching role was realistic, adding that fans might be critical of his rookie usage when it's all said and done.

"[Trevor] Etienne may not see a ton of offensive snaps just because he’s got Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle ahead of him. He should still get slotted in for some receiving/third down back snaps, but I would not be shocked to see the same criticisms of his usage as we’ve seen of Raheem Blackshear in past seasons; “they aren’t giving him the ball enough”." Brian Beversluis

It'll be a gradual process for Etienne. Patience is required.

The Panthers are moving forward with Hubbard and Dowdle as their preferred tandem. The former Georgia standout will be an asset catching passes out of the backfield, and there's also a chance he earns kick return responsibilities alongside sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. That's not a bad consolation prize if he's forced to wait for prominent carries to arrive.

Carolina hasn't given up on Brooks despite his demoralizing injury problems. Hubbard is embarking on the first season of his four-year extension. Dowdle is out of contract in 2026, so this will be a short-term arrangement if he fails to meet expectations.

Where Etienne fits into this equation remains to be seen. The Panthers are confident that he can become a long-term piece of the puzzle. Whatever they get from him as a rookie represents a bonus, and he'll be eager to impress when called upon considering Brooks will be raring to go in 2026.

This all adds to the fascination. And even if Etienne's rookie role is minimal, that doesn't change the overall objective.

