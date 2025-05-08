Insider drops bombshell on Panthers decision to snub Jalon Walker

It wasn't hard to see the mutual admiration between the Carolina Panthers and Jalon Walker before the 2025 NFL Draft. This came with widespread speculation that the Georgia linebacker/edge rusher would be the pick at No. 8 overall when push came to shove.

Some even proclaimed the move as a foregone conclusion. But the Panthers threw a curveball into the mix by taking wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan instead.

That raised a few eyebrows around the league, not least from Walker himself. He didn't have to wait much longer to hear his name called. He'll also get the chance to make Carolina pay for overlooking him after the Atlanta Falcons brought him into the fold.

NFL insider pinpointed reasoning behind Carolina Panthers overlooking Jalon Walker

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN provided some additional insight into why the Panthers overlooked Walker when it came to the crunch. The respected insider acknowledged they liked the player, but his lack of legitimate size after analyzing him as an edge rusher gave those in power enough cause to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

"Carolina's No. 8 selection felt like a moving target. The Panthers were linked to Georgia's Jalon Walker for a while, and I do believe the love for him was real. In the end, though, taking a smaller front-seven player (6-foot-1, 243 pounds) was an issue." Jeremy Fowler

Looking at the physical profile of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen — the two edge rushers Carolina moved up to acquire in the second and third rounds — they seem better suited to Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme. That's not to say Walker won't thrive in the pros, it just means the Panthers saw more value in McMillan compared to the relatively low drop-off in edge-rushing options on Day 2.

Morgan had the courage of his convictions. The Panthers' second draft class under his leadership was largely well-received. They aren't the finished product just yet, but it would be a major letdown if head coach Dave Canales' squad weren't more competitive in 2025. If everything goes according to plan or better than anticipated, a first winning record under team owner David Tepper represents a realistic target.

That would be the biggest boost imaginable — one that represents complete vindication of Morgan's long-term project. If McMillan, Scourton, and Umanmielen all manage to make instant impressions and solidify their respective outlooks with the Panthers, that'll also prove Carolina did the right thing with its early draft capital.

Walker should have a successful career. He'd have probably liked to join the Panthers as a Salisbury native, but it wasn't to be. That's all part of the NFL's cutthroat business, where every intricate detail matters.

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold.

