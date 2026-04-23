Jason La Canfora inches Panthers closer to first-round pick fans wanted from Day 1

Dan Morgan is keeping all options on the table at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. The general manager is entering the process with the intent of selecting the best available prospect. That's always the best solution, but the Carolina Panthers will need a little bit of luck along the way.

Morgan doesn't have to force anything. His phone will be open for business, whether that's moving up or down, depending on how things shake out. The Panthers will have a shortlist of options, ready to adjust accordingly. And with the expected unpredictability of this year's first round, there is just no telling who'll be available.

And one respected NFL insider gift-wrapped arguably Carolina's top target to the Panthers.

Jason La Canfora gives Carolina Panthers the perfect draft gift in Kenyon Sadiq

Jason La Canfora, who is FanSided's national NFL insider, had Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq dropping to No. 19 overall. He believes this could be the final piece to unlock Carolina's offense, pointing to team owner David Tepper's desire to see quarterback Bryce Young succeed as the reason behind the choice.

"Freak athlete who might be able to truly unlock their downfield passing game. It's a huge year for Bryce Young, and this owner wants that first overall pick to succeed."

Many Panthers fans have this as their best-case scenario. Sadiq fills a major need. He would instantly become the team's best pass-catching tight end since Greg Olsen. He's a mismatch nightmare — alignment versatile and a dangerous weapon after the catch. The blocking concerns are minimal, and Carolina wouldn't task him with much of that in any case.

This would need some extremely good fortune. Most projections have Sadiq going way before. However, there is also an expected run on offensive linemen in the teens. If it becomes reality, that could play into Morgan's hands.

There are a lot of unknowns. Sadiq might be a difficult proposition to turn down, but Morgan has alternatives if he's unavailable. He could finally invest high-end capital in the offensive line. Another wide receiver couldn't be dismissed, either. Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman is another hot name, but he might not be there for the taking.

Adding Sadiq to a passing attack that already includes Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker is a mouthwatering proposition. He's an instant upgrade on anything else in Carolina's tight end room, and Morgan's aggressive roster building over the last three years has set the stage for this sort of luxury. If not, someone like Georgia's Oscar Delp on Day 2 will enter the equation.

Let's see if he's around or if he gets the call.