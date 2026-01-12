Jaycee Horn’s injury showed how little Ejiro Evero trusted anyone else

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero made some great adjustments to counteract the Los Angeles Rams' complex scheme under head coach Sean McVay in their playoff loss. However, one unfortunate incident changed everything in the blink of an eye.

Things were going so well for the Panthers. They recovered from a slow start and clawed their way back into the game. Unfortunately, a significant setback arrived at the worst moment, with two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn taking a heavy hit.

He got taken out of the firing line down the stretch. Horn was being evaluated for a concussion in the medical tent, and the cracks began to show immediately.

Carolina Panthers' defensive scheme took a seismic shift for one big reason against the Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Rams began to settle into their game plan in the fourth quarter. Evero's bend-but-don't-break defense was trying hard to turn the tide, but Horn's absence shifted the landscape considerably. This was deeply disappointing, and the repercussions were severe.

Carolina went up 34-31 after a blocked punt by Isaiah Simmons and a beautiful throw from Bryce Young that was expertly brought in by Jalen Coker for a go-ahead touchdown. Bank of America Stadium was roaring with fans who believed, but they didn't know heartbreak was on the way.

Evero had the cornerbacks way off the wide receivers without Horn's presence, which probably got Stafford excited. The Rams gashed this soft coverage with four consecutive completions, culminating in a sensational touchdown catch from tight end Colby Parkinson, which they never relinquished.

This inevitably drew criticism from fans. They thought Evero should have been more aggressive to protect Carolina's slender advantage. Instead, he was too cautious, and quarterbacks like Stafford have no trouble picking soft zones apart when there is no pressure coming their way.

Anyone who thought this would be the final nail in Evero's proverbial Carolina coffin is out of luck. Dave Canales wants him around next season, and the Panthers worked out a secret extension with the play-caller after the 2024 campaign. He's generating head-coaching interest, with the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons arranging interviews. But if he doesn't do enough to secure a promotion elsewhere, he will be running the Panthers' defense in 2026.

Horn didn't return — a body blow at a key moment that could have put the Panthers into the divisional round against all odds — but there were plays to be made. Evero likely wishes he could redo those play calls, but it also spoke to a complete lack of confidence in others to come through with the goods.

A lesson learned for everybody.