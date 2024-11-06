Jonathan Mingo trade is supreme vote of confidence in Panthers' young stars
By Imari Burris
The future of the Carolina Panthers is starting to show some signs of life. Activity at the trade deadline lent further weight to these claims.
The trade deadline has passed and it has been made abundantly clear the Panthers are moving towards their promising offensive players. Carolina's offense will now rely on Jalen Coker, Ja’tavion Sanders, and Xavier Legette after removing Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo from the equation.
This was a supreme vote of confidence in the trio. They have shown growth in recent weeks, with all three rookies ranking first, second, and third in receiving yards this season. All three have had their best games and a special connection with sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, who should be announced as the starter for the rest of 2024.
Sanders has shown he can be a big target over the middle, downfield, and underneath after exploding against the New Orleans Saints. I mentioned his struggles in making people miss laterally. The Panthers took note and decided to use him as a north and south mover.
Carolina Panthers will rely on talented rookie trio after Jonathan Mingo trade
The first-year tight end showed improvements in his role after two amazing plays where he was able to extend plays in Week 9. Sanders has found his role and is beginning to flourish. He has the most yards from a tight end since Greg Olsen was on the roster just midway through the 2024 campaign. That speaks volumes.
Legette became an internet sensation after debuting his touchdown celebration which pays tribute to his horse Dolla Bill. Scoring touchdowns seems like a weekly occurrence at this point with four on the campaign already.
The first-round pick has become a deadly red-zone threat, using his big frame and strength to out-muscle defensive backs on slant routes near the goal line. Legette has also been a target downfield, using his speed to threaten and high-point the ball to reel in tough catches for his quarterback.
On the season, 20 percent of his targets have come on deep passes, bringing in 64% overall. Legette's also raised his average separation to 2.8 yards per route. Now he has eight games to blossom into the Panthers' long-term No. 1 target.
Coker has a strong case for the best receiver on Carolina's roster, using footwork and his burst to get open out of his breaks. He also surprised me with the yards he creates after the catch - something I did not see translating to the NFL from his college tape as easily as it has.
The former Holy Cross star is probably the best deep threat on the team with his 14 air yards per catch. He also catches 77% of his targets and has an insane +20 catch rate over expected, which is first in the NFL for qualified wide receivers and four points higher than second place.
The last piece to it all is the quarterback.
Young has shown things we did not see as a rookie. He is confident in the pocket, shifting away from pressure without bailing. He is standing tall under pressure and delivering downfield. Most importantly, the Heisman Trophy winner does not look timid.
Everything he does looks easy. In the last two games, Young has posted 76.9 and 77.6 passer ratings. He was also tied 10th with Patrick Mahomes in completion percentage over expected at +3.9% in Week 9.
It’s still early, but with the connection he has with all three of the aforementioned players, Young should get the nod for the rest of the year to show what this team can be.
The youth is the truth and the pathway to success. The Washington Commanders are 7-2. They have $103.45 million in cap space and seven draft picks in 2025. Carolina is not far from being in this same position, as strange as it sounds.
The Panthers have nine picks in 2025 and $156 million of available salary-cap space in 2026. Finding the right people is crucial, but general manager Dan Morgan is off to a good start. He's also not afraid to dispose of those who aren't pulling their weight.