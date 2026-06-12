Latest Jonathan Mingo setback leaves Panthers looking wiser by the day

Jonathan Mingo's NFL career quickly became an unmitigated disaster. And it shows no signs of slowing down just yet.

The Carolina Panthers spent a second-round pick on the wide receiver, believing Mingo could be a long-term asset for quarterback Bryce Young. He never met these expectations, and things aren't going much better in a different environment either.

The margins couldn't be much finer for Mingo this offseason. He's fighting to stay relevant with the Dallas Cowboys, which will be easier said than done. And just when it looked like the wideout might be getting an opportunity to shine, another setback inevitably followed.

Things going from bad to worse for ex-Carolina Panthers receiver Jonathan Mingo

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Mingo is currently dealing with a groin injury and has no definitive timetable for his return. It's still early in the offseason, but for a player who needs to take advantage of every practice and every rep to stake a claim, any absence could have massive implications.

What the future holds for Mingo now is anyone's guess. Fortunately for the Panthers, he is no longer their problem.

The former Ole Miss star got plenty of opportunities to shine. Mingo played a lot as a rookie but failed to find the consistency needed to succeed. Despite playing well over the 2024 preparation period, the same trend continued.

General manager Dan Morgan saw the situation for what it was, trading him to the Cowboys for a package that included a fourth-round selection that would later become running back Trevor Etienne. Based on what's happened since, it was a shrewd move.

In hindsight, the Panthers did remarkably well to get as much as they did for Mingo. He's got some intriguing physical attributes, but it seems unlikely he will put it all together now. He's largely been an afterthought in Dallas, and with other receivers catching the eye throughout OTAs, his situation is looking increasingly precarious.

Carolina has Tetairoa McMillan as its top dog. Jalen Coker is progressing nicely, and Xavier Legette is showing some promising signs. There is enormous intrigue in third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II, and several more are also in contention. Simply put, the Panthers moved on from Mingo at the perfect time.

Dallas is probably regretting bringing him on board, unless there is a seismic shift in a positive direction. That doesn't seem feasible, and if the groin issue persists into training camp, Mingo has got a massive problem on his hands.

This is the last-chance saloon for Mingo in Dallas. Let's just say it hasn't started well.

Where it goes from here will be telling.