Mina Kimes sees Panthers defense sitting on the edge of something real

General manager Dan Morgan worked hard on finding some big-time additions to the Carolina Panthers' defense this offseason. And for ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, it's only made the group even more enticing.

Morgan landed the biggest prize on the biggest free-agent contract in edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. He also secured the services of second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd. A couple of interesting names were added via the 2026 NFL Draft, further expanding the options available.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero now has no excuses. Everything is seemingly in place. If he can get his unit humming, and everyone gets a relatively clear run of luck on the injury front, Carolina stands a good chance of retaining its NFC South crown next season.

Mina Kimes seems fascinated by Carolina Panthers' defensive dynamic

Kimes is excited to see Carolina's defense next season. She pointed to some dominant players highly regarded around the league as reasons for optimism. If some potential weak links hold up their end of the bargain, this could be a dominant group when competitive action begins in 2026.

“Carolina, look, I'm so enticed by this defense. I was so close to putting them in the top 10 because they have top 10 players at premium positions. Derrick Brown, Jaelen Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Jaycee Horn, and Mike Jackson. Like, that alone is enough. I have questions about a lot of the other positions. Safety, nickel. It feels like, okay, let's see if [the named] players can kind of elevate everyone else.”

On paper, the Carolina Panthers defense looks like one of the most improved units in football… pic.twitter.com/bhIciTjbDj — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 26, 2026

The Panthers are counting on Phillips and Lloyd to make a positive impression. Carolina already has studs at all three levels of the field. Evero also possesses some intriguing young talent ready to ascend. Everyone is aware of their responsibilities within his 3-4 base scheme, so there is a lot to like about the team's chances of making noise.

It's a big year for Evero. He was runner-up to get the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching gig this offseason before they eventually went with Klint Kubiak. He's close to getting a top job, and a good campaign in 2026 might be enough for another team to take the plunge.

That will be the furthest thing from his mind right now. Evero will be firmly focused on molding this defense into a more competitive unit. Anything that comes after that will be a bonus.

The pieces are in place. Momentum is building, and Morgan made his statement by convincing Phillips and Lloyd to join this ambitious project. It would be deeply disappointing if strides weren't made, and if the offense takes another positive step with Brad Idzik calling plays, the Panthers are going to be a tough out for everybody during the 2026 campaign.

Kimes is eager to see how this defense performs, and she is not alone.