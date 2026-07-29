Monroe Freeling turns Panthers' trial by fire into a statement of intent

The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from first-round pick Monroe Freeling. They see him as the long-term future on the blindside at left tackle, but a disappointing setback with veteran right tackle Taylor Moton instantly thrust him into the limelight much sooner than expected.

Freeling is taking everything in his stride. And after the first padded practice of training camp, edge rusher Jaelan Phillips provided a glowing recommendation.

The Panthers put Phillips up against Freeling throughout the session. This is the best way for the first-year pro to learn against the team's best pass-rusher by a considerable margin. It wasn't perfect, but the big-money signing is highly impressed by the way he's applying himself so far.

"He's doing great. I mean, he's really strong, definitely. He works his hands very well. I think, as a rookie, obviously there's always things to improve. I think he's getting accustomed to the speed, physicality, the playbook, all those different things, but you know it's very promising, and I love going against him. I think that he's going to get me better. I'm going to get him better, and so yeah, he's looking good."

Monroe Freeling is being challenged by the Carolina Panthers, and he's responding well

Phillips is relentless. Every snap, every play, he just doesn't give an inch. This is a crash course in what it takes to succeed at the very top for Freeling, and it's drawing a positive response from the No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

You find out a lot more about those in the trenches when the pads go on. Freeling called it "real football," and he was looking forward to showcasing what he can bring to the table in Year 1 of his professional career. It's just one practice, but more than holding his own against someone with Phillips's credentials represents a huge confidence boost.

It's a small step, but an immensely positive one nonetheless.

The Panthers would probably have liked to bring Freeling along gradually. They had that luxury with Moton and Rasheed Walker, but that's no longer the case. The Georgia product has to grow up quickly, and locking horns with Phillips this summer is the best way to get better.

Freeling's got all the athleticism, size, and strength NFL teams look for in productive offensive tackles. At 22 years old, he's only just scratching the surface of what he could be capable of. Things won't be smooth sailing as a rookie; they rarely are. But there is growing confidence that he can fill the gaping void left by Moton effectively when it comes to the crunch.

Phillips is already a believer. And if these strong performances continue, everyone else will follow suit.